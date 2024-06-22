Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Gachagua opened up on the threats and intimidation while speaking at the Jesus Compassionate Ministries Church in Ruiru where he reiterated that his quest to unite Mount Kenya and push for the one man, one shilling, one vote revenue sharing formula remains unstoppable amid the threats and intimidation.

In the thin-veiled attack in which he did not mention the person or office issuing the threats, Gachagua noted that his allies are constantly threatened that things can be very bad if seeing with the DP and that anyone seen with him (DP Gachagua) will not get development.

"The journey for uniting this region is complete. The ordinary wananchi, all of them are speaking one language... leaders who are with me in this journey are being intimidated and threatened that if you call for unity shall not get development or if you are seen with the DP things can be very bad...but those are normal things in politics," Gachagua explained in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua vows to soldier on as Kalonzo endorses his push for unity

He added that he is in touch with voters and his voice is a representation of what voters believe in.

"This journey is unstoppable...what is important is not the unity around here at the leaders; the most important unity ni ile ya raia. Am a person who listens to the ground.

"Kila mtu aunganishe watu wake Raila unganisha watu wako, rais Ruto unganisha watu wako pia," Gachagua added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 Pulse Live Kenya

Both Kalonzo and Wamalwa encouraged Gachagua and his allies to remain unbowed in the face of the alleged threats, adding that unity of Kenyans is of great importance.

Wamalwa noted that Gachagua has options and no one should threaten him with political consequence or anything else when all he is doing is pushing for unity and speaking up for voters who elected him alongside President William Ruto.

"Bwana Gachagua wasikutishe you have friends all over Kenya...you are not out of options." Wamalwa stated.

We regret voting for Ruto - Waititu claims as Gachagua mulls working with Kalonzo

For yet another time, a section of Gachagua’s allies expressed their frustrations with former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu stating that the region is tired of President William Ruto and regrets voting for him.

"Naibu rais, sisi kama mlima tumechoka na Ruto...we regret voting him as president. Sasa tunasema region hii yetu tunataka tukuwe na mtu mmoja wetu kwa debe ya rais 2027," Waititu stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 Pulse Live Kenya

They further pushed for the region to have a presidential candidate at the ballot in 2027 with Gachagua hinting at possible alliances.

"Kalonzo ni mtoto wetu he is our cousin as a mountain and we should start talking together tupangane." Kalonzo stated.

