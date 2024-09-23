The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Belgut MP Nelson Koech faced the wrath of Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during a heated debate on Citizen TV

Belgut MP Nelson Koech faced the wrath of Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during a heated debate on Citizen TV
Belgut MP Nelson Koech faced the wrath of Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during a heated debate on Citizen TV

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and Belgut MP Nelson Koech engaged in a heated debate during an interview on Citizen TV on Monday morning.

Recommended articles

The clash occurred when the two MPs were discussing Wamuchomba's criticism of Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo, accusing him of planning to divert funds allocated to the Coffee Cherry Advance Fund.

Koech defended the Treasury PS, stating that Kiptoo had clarified the reports. However, Wamuchomba questioned whether Koech was acting as the PS' spokesperson.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba
Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She produced a letter, which she claimed was from the PS, communicating the reallocation of the funds.

"This letter says that the money should be reallocated. I want you to prove on this national TV that the letter is not factual," Wamuchomba challenged Koech.

In response, the Belgut MP questioned why Wamuchomba was raising regional matters on a national platform.

"Why are we discussing only one area? Who will speak for someone from Homa Bay who has issues with their roads?" he asked.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech
Belgut MP Nelson Koech Belgut MP Nelson Koech Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"They have members of Parliament. Let them come here and defend their projects," Wamuchomba responded.

"Don’t prosecute Githunguri issues on national TV," Koech countered, which triggered a strong reaction from Wamuchomba.

"Excuse me! I was elected to represent Githunguri issues. You have problems with tea farmers in your own constituency, you should be telling us what you've done for them," she retorted.

“I am here representing my voters, not as a celebrity. I am here as a Member of Parliament representing Githunguri. If the issues I raise affect his voters, so be it. But he should not come here and tell me not to advocate for Githunguri's issues," she stated.

Wamuchomba went on to explain that when she flagged the diversion of the Coffee Cherry Fund, the PS called her, stating that the letter was issued in error.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How can you tell me the letter was an error?" she asked, before breaking into Kikuyu, exclaiming, "What is your problem?"

According to Wamuchomba, certain PSs are sabotaging their CSs because they are the accounting officers in the ministries.

Koech concluded by saying that if any CS feels uncomfortable or believes their PS holds more power than them, they should resign.

Watch the heated debate below

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Mungatana files motion to censure DP Gachagua

Senator Mungatana files motion to censure DP Gachagua

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Ruto's full speech at the United Nations General Assembly [Video]

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Morara Kebaso involved in road accident in Embu County

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

Women in the Shadows of Power: Badili Africa premiers ground-breaking documentary

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

The Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi Hospital doctors announce strike, demand board's resignation

Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court

Judge's security withdrawn after sentencing acting IG Masengeli

Multimedia University student injured in police clash gives health update

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice