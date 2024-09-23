MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]

The clash occurred when the two MPs were discussing Wamuchomba's criticism of Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo, accusing him of planning to divert funds allocated to the Coffee Cherry Advance Fund.

Koech defended the Treasury PS, stating that Kiptoo had clarified the reports. However, Wamuchomba questioned whether Koech was acting as the PS' spokesperson.

She produced a letter, which she claimed was from the PS, communicating the reallocation of the funds.

"This letter says that the money should be reallocated. I want you to prove on this national TV that the letter is not factual," Wamuchomba challenged Koech.

In response, the Belgut MP questioned why Wamuchomba was raising regional matters on a national platform.

"Why are we discussing only one area? Who will speak for someone from Homa Bay who has issues with their roads?" he asked.

"They have members of Parliament. Let them come here and defend their projects," Wamuchomba responded.

"Don’t prosecute Githunguri issues on national TV," Koech countered, which triggered a strong reaction from Wamuchomba.

"Excuse me! I was elected to represent Githunguri issues. You have problems with tea farmers in your own constituency, you should be telling us what you've done for them," she retorted.

“I am here representing my voters, not as a celebrity. I am here as a Member of Parliament representing Githunguri. If the issues I raise affect his voters, so be it. But he should not come here and tell me not to advocate for Githunguri's issues," she stated.

Wamuchomba went on to explain that when she flagged the diversion of the Coffee Cherry Fund, the PS called her, stating that the letter was issued in error.

"How can you tell me the letter was an error?" she asked, before breaking into Kikuyu, exclaiming, "What is your problem?"

According to Wamuchomba, certain PSs are sabotaging their CSs because they are the accounting officers in the ministries.

Koech concluded by saying that if any CS feels uncomfortable or believes their PS holds more power than them, they should resign.