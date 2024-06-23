How gen z took Finace Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

As opposed to previous Sundays when politicians have taken to the pulpit, this Sunday was significantly different with bold messages.

Reject Finance Bill chants at Holy Family Basilica

At Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, a young man walked his way to the pulpit, draped in the Kenyan flag to express himself.

Calmly chanting “Reject the Finance Bill” the man interrupted the service for a few seconds.

What started as a single voice ended being loud chants by the congregation who also joined in “Reject the Finance Bill”.

The clergy afterwards asked the congregation to clap in appreciation for the youthful man who expressed himself.

Congregants subjected to mandatory screening as clergy urges Ruto to listen to Kenyans

ACK Pro-Cathedral Church in Nyahururu County on June 23, 2024 where President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua are attending a Sunday service, security was beefed up with all congregants subjected to mandatory security screening.

Nonetheless, the clergy, having read the mood of the country and aware of the ongoing protests in the country found a way to comment on the same with one preacher urging president to listen to Kenyans who are protesting.

Using an analogy of disturbed bees, one of the clergy who spoke at the event reached out to the President.

“Wiki hii imeisha tumeona kuna nyuki zimetoka na hizo nyuki sio mbaya. Pia ni nyuki za Kenya. Hizi nyuki zetu ni vizuri tuskie zinasema nini. Nyuki ukiziona zimetoka zinapanda mti, ikon a maneno inasema, na hizo nyuki zinafaa ziskizwe…Bwana Yesu asifiwe,” stated the clergy with the congregation applauding in endorsement of his message.

At Nairobi Chapel, events of the week that saw gen z usher a new chapter in the history of Kenya revisited.

The clergy appreciated the protesters for being orderly while making their voices heard.

The courage witnessed during the protests when thousands took to the streets to hold elected leaders accountable was also appreciated.