Gen Francis Ogolla's daughter shares heartfelt tribute after deadly crash

“My father, the pursuer of excellence and the most empathetic and effective leader and statesman, just went down in a chopper crash in West Pokot," Lorna shared.

"He was doing what he did best, trying to keep Kenya safe for the better part of the last 40 years," she added.

General Ogolla, who dedicated four decades to military service, was revered for his commitment to national security and his profound leadership qualities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, dignitaries, and citizens alike.

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Lorna's tribute continued with touching memories and a promise of honouring her father's legacy.

"One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not with his words. But today, I rush home to send him off to the great beyond,” she stated.

Why Ruto appointed Gen Ogolla as KDF Chief of Defence despite election drama

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto appointed General Ogolla as chief of defence in April 2023 to the surprise of many, due to his close working relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

General Ogolla was mentioned among those accused of trying to overturn Ruto's win during the hotly contested presidential election in 2022.

President Ruto said he had a candid conversation with General Ogolla over the alleged plot and decided to appoint him regardless.

The commander-in-chief, however, explained that the KDF boss’ track record and qualifications were unmatched, making Ogolla the best person to head Kenya’s military.

“I called him and I sat him down. I told him, my friend, you went to Bomas to try and overturn my victory but because you are the best person to be general, I will give you the job,” the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto further stated that he had been presented with 10 names to choose from and decided to promote General Ogolla against the advice of many of his allies.

He said many people told him not to reward the KDF boss because of the Bomas issue.

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training

Kenya's highest-ranking military officer, General Francis Ogolla, has enjoyed a decorated career including being a fighter jet pilot

ADVERTISEMENT

General Ogolla is the principal military adviser to the President and Cabinet.

The Tonje Rules, which were implemented by former Chief of Staff General Daudi Tonje, established a rotation system that ensures equal opportunities for the three branches of the Kenya Defence Forces: Army, Navy, and Air Force to lead the military.

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

Therefore, the President was obligated to select the next CDF from the Kenya Air Force, as General Kibochi, the immediate CDF, was from the Army and succeeded General Mwathethe from the Navy.

This rotation system allows for a fair and balanced approach to leadership within the Kenyan military.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Francis Ogolla's fighter jet training

General Francis Omondi Ogolla is a highly accomplished and respected senior officer in the Kenya Defence Forces.

He joined the military on April 24, 1984, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on May 6, 1985.

He was posted to the Kenya Air Force and began his military career as a fighter pilot.

Over the years, Ogolla has risen through the ranks, earning various promotions and taking on increasingly challenging assignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kenya Air Force pilot flying an F5 fighter jet Pulse Live Kenya

He trained as a fighter pilot and an instructor pilot with the United States Air Force and also received training in other areas, such as imagery intelligence, counter-terrorism, and accident investigation.

His dedication to continuous learning and professional development has been a hallmark of his distinguished career.

General Francis Ogolla's education

In terms of education, Ogolla has a diverse academic background. He holds a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict, and Peace Studies (First Class Honours), and a Master of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also attended the École Militaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

These include Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force, Base Commander of Laikipia Air Base, Commanding Officer of Tactical Fighter Wing, Chief Flying Instructor at Kenya Air Force Flying Training School, and Operations Desk Officer at Kenya Air Force Headquarters.

He has been instrumental in developing and implementing various training programs and operational strategies that have significantly enhanced the effectiveness of the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defence Forces as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

General Francis Ogolla's leadership

Gen Ogolla's exceptional leadership, tactical expertise, and professional achievements have earned him numerous accolades and honours.

He was appointed the Commander of the Kenya Air Force on July 15, 2018, and served in that role for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 23, 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

This is a testament to his unwavering commitment to duty, outstanding performance, and his ability to inspire and lead others.

General Francis Ogolla's family; wife & children family

Outside of his military career, Gen. Ogolla has also been active in various organizations. He served as the Chairman of the Military Christian Fellowship from 1994 to 2004 and co-Chair of the Association of African Air Chiefs between 2018 and 2019.

In his personal life, he is a golfer and enjoys reading. He is married to Aileen and has two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogolla's military career spans almost four decades, during which he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to duty, professionalism, and personal development.

He is widely respected by his peers and subordinates for his exceptional leadership and tactical acumen.