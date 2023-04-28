The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has made key appointments within KDF senior ranks

President William Ruto talks to General Robert Kibochi, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during the official swearing-in ceremony, at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi, on September 13, 2022.
President William Ruto talks to General Robert Kibochi, Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during the official swearing-in ceremony, at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi, on September 13, 2022.

Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of General and appointed as the new Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) following the end of General Robert Kariuki Kibochi's 44-year military career.

Recommended articles

General Ogolla previously served as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

In addition to the CDF appointment, Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF).

Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of General and appointed as the new Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF)
Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of General and appointed as the new Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of General and appointed as the new Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his new role, Lieutenant General Mwangi held the position of Vice Chancellor at the National Defence University-Kenya.

Meanwhile, Major General Said Farah will take over from Mwangi as Vice Chancellor.

The appointments were made in accordance with Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act.

  1. Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus - Appointed Deputy Commander Keny Army
  2. Major General William Karisa Shume - Appointed General Officer Border Security Command (GOC BSC).
  3. Major General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu - Appointed Force Commander East Africa Community Regional Force FC EACRF-DRC.
  4. Major General Jeff Mungai Nyagah - Appointed General Officer Western Command (GOC WESTCOM)
  5. Major General Eric Mbugua Kinuthia - Appointed Senior Directing Staff - Air, National Defence College.
  6. Major General Said Mohamed Farah - Appointed Vice Chancellor National Defence University - Kenya.
  7. Brigadier Yahya Abdi - Appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Navy.
  8. Brigadier David Kipkemboi Keter - Promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L).
  9. Brigadier Stephen James Mutuku - Promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff (Army) National Defence College.
  10. Brigadier John Maison Nkoimo - Promoted to Major General and appointed Commandant Joint Command Staff College (JCSC)
  11. Brigadier Abdulkadir Mohammed Burje - Promoted to Major General and appointed Director Military Intelligence (DMI)
  12. Brigadier Paul Owuor Otieno - Promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Shipyards Limited
  13. Colonel Anthony Rotich - Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Military Intelligence Corps.
  14. Colonel Alfred Mwihuri Gitonga - Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director National Military Coordinatio Centre.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers & approves tax exemptions in the 2023/24 budget

Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers & approves tax exemptions in the 2023/24 budget

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes