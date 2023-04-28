Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of General and appointed as the new Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) following the end of General Robert Kariuki Kibochi's 44-year military career.
Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi
President William Ruto has made key appointments within KDF senior ranks
Recommended articles
General Ogolla previously served as the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.
In addition to the CDF appointment, Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF).
Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla has been promoted to the rank of General and appointed as the new Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to his new role, Lieutenant General Mwangi held the position of Vice Chancellor at the National Defence University-Kenya.
Meanwhile, Major General Said Farah will take over from Mwangi as Vice Chancellor.
The appointments were made in accordance with Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act.
Other appointments and promotions
- Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus - Appointed Deputy Commander Keny Army
- Major General William Karisa Shume - Appointed General Officer Border Security Command (GOC BSC).
- Major General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu - Appointed Force Commander East Africa Community Regional Force FC EACRF-DRC.
- Major General Jeff Mungai Nyagah - Appointed General Officer Western Command (GOC WESTCOM)
- Major General Eric Mbugua Kinuthia - Appointed Senior Directing Staff - Air, National Defence College.
- Major General Said Mohamed Farah - Appointed Vice Chancellor National Defence University - Kenya.
- Brigadier Yahya Abdi - Appointed Deputy Commander Kenya Navy.
- Brigadier David Kipkemboi Keter - Promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L).
- Brigadier Stephen James Mutuku - Promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff (Army) National Defence College.
- Brigadier John Maison Nkoimo - Promoted to Major General and appointed Commandant Joint Command Staff College (JCSC)
- Brigadier Abdulkadir Mohammed Burje - Promoted to Major General and appointed Director Military Intelligence (DMI)
- Brigadier Paul Owuor Otieno - Promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Shipyards Limited
- Colonel Anthony Rotich - Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Military Intelligence Corps.
- Colonel Alfred Mwihuri Gitonga - Promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director National Military Coordinatio Centre.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke