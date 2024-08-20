The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

Denis Mwangi

Gigiri police commander indicted over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli with DCI Amin Mohamed at Gigiri Police Station
Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli with DCI Amin Mohamed at Gigiri Police Station

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has announced the interdiction of the Gigiri Sub-County Police Commander, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and six other officers following the daring escape of 13 inmates from their custody early Tuesday morning.

Recommended articles

Among the escapees is Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the gruesome Kware murders. Jumaisi had confessed to killing 42 women and was considered a high-risk detainee.

The interdicted officers are currently in police custody as investigations into the jailbreak continue.

Gigiri Police Station
Gigiri Police Station Gigiri Police Station Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Masengeli has assured the public that the security agencies are working tirelessly to recapture the escapees, especially Jumaisi, who poses a grave danger to society.

The acting IG visited the police station in Gigiri accompanied by Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohammed.

The police are treating the incident as an inside job.

The escape, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when police officers discovered that the suspects were missing during a routine morning check.

The escapees had meticulously cut through a wire mesh, which formed part of the security barrier to the cells, and scaled the perimeter wall to freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident is particularly alarming given Jumaisi’s status as a high-value suspect in the ongoing investigation into the Kware murders.

Jumaisi, along with two other suspects, Amos Momanyi and Moses Ogembo, had been remanded in custody pending further legal action.

Over the years, there have been multiple reports of suspects fleeing from police custody, often due to lax security measures or possible inside assistance.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, also known as Collins Jomaisu Khalisia, is the prime suspect in the Kware murders case in Nairobi, Kenya
Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, also known as Collins Jomaisu Khalisia, is the prime suspect in the Kware murders case in Nairobi, Kenya Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, also known as Collins Jomaisu Khalisia, is the prime suspect in the Kware murders case in Nairobi, Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

These recurring incidents have sparked widespread criticism of the police service’s ability to secure dangerous criminals and protect public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

It undermines public confidence in the police and the judicial process, particularly in high-profile cases like the Kware murders, where justice is keenly awaited by the victims' families.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, has assured the public that a fresh manhunt has been launched, and the police are determined to recapture the escapees.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

Former gov't officer ordered to refund Sh5M salary or serve 8 years in jail

Former gov't officer ordered to refund Sh5M salary or serve 8 years in jail

How prime suspect in Kware murders escaped from Gigiri Police Station

How prime suspect in Kware murders escaped from Gigiri Police Station

Supreme Court suspends ruling on Finance Act 2023, what this means for Kenyans

Supreme Court suspends ruling on Finance Act 2023, what this means for Kenyans

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Kenya's brightest minds are converging this August to transform the future

Kenya's brightest minds are converging this August to transform the future

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters