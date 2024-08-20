Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

Among the escapees is Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the gruesome Kware murders. Jumaisi had confessed to killing 42 women and was considered a high-risk detainee.

The interdicted officers are currently in police custody as investigations into the jailbreak continue.

Gigiri Police Station Pulse Live Kenya

Masengeli has assured the public that the security agencies are working tirelessly to recapture the escapees, especially Jumaisi, who poses a grave danger to society.

The acting IG visited the police station in Gigiri accompanied by Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohammed.

The police are treating the incident as an inside job.

The escape, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when police officers discovered that the suspects were missing during a routine morning check.

The escapees had meticulously cut through a wire mesh, which formed part of the security barrier to the cells, and scaled the perimeter wall to freedom.

This incident is particularly alarming given Jumaisi’s status as a high-value suspect in the ongoing investigation into the Kware murders.

Jumaisi, along with two other suspects, Amos Momanyi and Moses Ogembo, had been remanded in custody pending further legal action.

Over the years, there have been multiple reports of suspects fleeing from police custody, often due to lax security measures or possible inside assistance.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, also known as Collins Jomaisu Khalisia, is the prime suspect in the Kware murders case in Nairobi, Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

These recurring incidents have sparked widespread criticism of the police service’s ability to secure dangerous criminals and protect public safety.

It undermines public confidence in the police and the judicial process, particularly in high-profile cases like the Kware murders, where justice is keenly awaited by the victims' families.