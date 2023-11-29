The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

PS addresses fears of electronic chip implants in digital ID rollout

Denis Mwangi

The government has linked the allegations that new-borns will be implanted with electronic chips in digital ID rollout to business rivalry among international technology firms.

PS Julius Bitok hands over copies of Digital ID FAQ booklet to Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops chairman Archbishop Martin Kivuva
PS Julius Bitok hands over copies of Digital ID FAQ booklet to Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops chairman Archbishop Martin Kivuva

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Prof Julius Bitok on Wednesday, November 29, told Catholic bishops that the outrageous claims were a smear campaign by firms unhappy with the government decision to prioritise homegrown IT solutions in the project.

Recommended articles

Briefing the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops on the digital ID and its planned rollout, the PS said the government was wary of entrusting foreign firms with the design and implementation of the project due to concerns over data protection and integrity.

“The propaganda that we are inserting chips into babies was fuelled by them (vendors) as a result of the government’s refusal to take them up on this project,” PS Bitok stated.

He said although there has been competing pressure from leading global technology firms for partnerships on digital ID, the government prefers to improve on the existing digital foundation using local experts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok displays a copy of a booklet on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Digital ID to the media at the Nairobi Serena Hotel. Looking on is Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok displays a copy of a booklet on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Digital ID to the media at the Nairobi Serena Hotel. Looking on is Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok displays a copy of a booklet on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Digital ID to the media at the Nairobi Serena Hotel. Looking on is Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that the decision to go local was also borne out of a deliberate policy to promote local enterprises in general and techie firms in particular, a position that has apparently upset global digital technology giants.

“Some have wanted to take the Maisha Namba from the ground but we declined their proposal on the basis that this is Kenyan ID and process and we already have a foundational ID. Maisha Namba is just an upgrade,” he added.

The bishops had invited Prof Bitok and the technical team on digital ID to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) headquarters in Waumini House in Nairobi to clarify the alleged implants on new-borns and other claims touching on the project.

Earlier in November, KCCB which brings together 26 bishops, had raised a red flag over the implants claims and other grey areas around the digital ID and urged the government to address and allay the concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bishops who spoke in Nakuru when issuing the state of the nation statement had also called for more public participation and stakeholders’ involvement in the digital ID rollout.

During the meeting with PS Bitok, the bishops reiterated the calls for public engagements and offered to use their grassroots network to support the exercise.

"Knowledge is power and there is need to continuously share information with public to dispel the misinformation out in the public. It is imperative that continuity and diversity in communicating the right information to the public on the project is employed," said bishop Anthony Muheria, the Archbishop of Nyeri.

A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID
A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID Pulse Live Kenya

He appealed for more time and resources for public sensitisation to reach to as many people as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

To boost public confidence in the safety and security of the digital ID system, Archbishop Muheria suggested that the government should invite a caucus of IT experts drawn from private and public sectors to stress-test the infrastructure.

KCCB chairman Martin Kivuva who is also the Archbishop of Mombasa dioceses urged the government to ensure the process was transparent and to make relevant information easily available.

Responding to the concerns, the PS said over 500 public participation and stakeholder forums have been undertaken so far with several others lined up across the country in the coming days.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

President Ruto welcomes NBA's new office in Nairobi [Photos & Video]

President Ruto welcomes NBA's new office in Nairobi [Photos & Video]

PS addresses fears of electronic chip implants in digital ID rollout

PS addresses fears of electronic chip implants in digital ID rollout

Ichung'wa calls out 2 MPs for hosting female company in Parliament bar

Ichung'wa calls out 2 MPs for hosting female company in Parliament bar

JSC goes after MP Peter Salasya over threats to magistrate

JSC goes after MP Peter Salasya over threats to magistrate

Ruto reconnects with Grade One pupil & gives him a tour of State House [Photos]

Ruto reconnects with Grade One pupil & gives him a tour of State House [Photos]

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

Housing Levy back on! Court temporarily suspends its earlier ruling

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

President William Ruto during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, Kasarani, Nairobi County

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy

Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu introduced his wife Jemimah Machogu to the public on Friday, November 24, during a graduation ceremony at Taita Taveta University.

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors