ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't gives reason behind expiration dates on new digital IDs

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans will have to renew their IDs every 10 years

President William Ruto set to unveil Kenya 3rd generation digital ID
President William Ruto set to unveil Kenya 3rd generation digital ID

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced that Kenyan citizens will now be required to renew their National ID cards every ten years.

This update was disclosed in a press statement by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, headed by Principal Secretary Julius K. Bitok.

Under the new policy, holders of National ID cards will need to renew their cards every ten years.

This practice aligns with international standards observed in countries like Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Senegal, and France, which have implemented IDs with microchips.

A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID
A sample of the 3rd generation digital Kenyan ID

While renewing expired IDs, applicants will not need to undergo fresh biometric registration but will need to retake passport-sized photos to account for changes in facial features over time.

The new policy is part of the broader introduction of the Maisha Card, a revamped national identification system launched in November 2023.

The Maisha Card comes equipped with a range of advanced features aimed at aligning with international best practices and enhancing national security.

The Maisha Card ecosystem includes several components: the Unique Personal Identifier (Maisha Number), a digital ID, and the National Integrated Personal Registration System (Maisha Database).

Since its inception, the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has issued 972,630 Maisha cards, comprising 531,329 new applications and 441,301 duplicates.

The introduction of the Maisha Card was driven by multiple factors:

  1. Compliance with Best Practices: The system complies with regional and international standards for the standardisation of essential personal registration documents, including the National ID Card.
  2. ICAO Requirements: It meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards for cross-border identification documents.
  3. Enhanced Security: The Maisha Card enhances security features, making it difficult to forge or tamper with the National ID Card.
  4. Digital ID Features: It introduces features that enable a digital version of the National ID Card.
  5. Database Consolidation: The system consolidates several existing databases into a master national register, reducing the need for multiple and separate personal registration records.
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023

The introduction of the Maisha Card followed extensive stakeholder engagements, involving at least 820 public and private sector representatives, including civil society, religious leaders, the private sector, the media, and the public.

The Maisha Card features a machine-readable microchip containing relevant security features and personal details. Similar to ATM cards, this microchip has a maximum shelf life of ten years from the date of issuance.

The card's expiry date does not correlate with the general election date, ensuring its consistent validity.

To meet the increased demand for services, the NRB has acquired a modern printer and enhanced its printing capacity to 30,000 National ID Cards per day, against an average demand of 10,000 applications.

The NRB emphasised the importance of the National ID Card as both a constitutional right and an essential identification document.

Efforts are being made to ensure eligible Kenyans obtain their IDs as soon as possible, enhancing the efficiency and security of the identification process.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

