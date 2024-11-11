Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

The reforms are part of a comprehensive plan intended to ensure seamless, efficient, and respectful service for travelers entering and departing the country through this key airport.

These changes are aimed at elevating JKIA to world-class standards and ensuring that it meets international benchmarks in airport management.

One key aspect of the reform is addressing feedback from travelers regarding customs interactions.

The government is revising operational protocols to streamline entry procedures. The objective is to reduce waiting times, minimise inconveniences, and strengthen Kenya's reputation as a hospitable destination.

The government is determined to maintain robust border controls while providing an efficient and pleasant experience for passengers.

To enhance transparency, travelers will receive clear and reliable information on customs duties and taxes.

This measure aims to foster fairness and trust between travelers and customs officials.

The government also plans to integrate advanced technological solutions to simplify customs and immigration processes.

The emphasis on automation and digitalisation is expected to reduce paperwork, speeding up travel procedures for both local and international passengers.

These upgrades align with global best practices and are designed to create a more streamlined experience.

Security and comfort are other important aspects of the reform. The government will tighten regulations around access to restricted areas within the airport, including VIP lounges.

Only authorised personnel will have access to these secured zones, which will be managed according to strict airport policies to maintain the integrity of restricted spaces.

Moreover, the government is committed to raising the standard of customer service at all points of contact within JKIA.

Officials will undergo continuous customer service training to ensure professionalism and courtesy. This commitment seeks to reinforce Kenya’s image as a hospitable country known for its warm welcome.

These efforts position JKIA not only as a gateway to Kenya but also as a key aviation hub in the region.

They are expected to enhance Kenya's profile as a premier tourist destination, resonating with the "Magical Kenya" brand and bolstering the nation’s appeal to international visitors.

Passenger compaints

The reforms at JKIA come in the wake of significant public outcry and dissatisfaction with customs procedures.

Dina Sherif, the Executive Director at the Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship, shared a troubling experience she encountered at JKIA upon her arrival on November 8, 2024.

Sherif’s ordeal began after a long 22-hour journey to Nairobi. Upon arrival, she was met with unexpected customs challenges from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The core issue revolved around charges for personal items she carried, including 15 books, 20 T-shirts, and MIT-branded caps.

Initially, customs officials demanded Sh155,640 (around $1,200) for these items. Although she managed to negotiate this down to Sh103,760, Sherif expressed deep frustration with the opaque and seemingly arbitrary nature of the valuations.

According to Sherif, the customs officers did not provide clear or reasonable explanations for how they arrived at these figures.

The situation was made worse by their disrespectful treatment, which included confiscating her colleague's passport until the payment was made.

She described the process as demeaning, exacerbated by the fact that her items lacked price tags, leading to subjective and contentious assessments.

The experience was further marred by technological failures that left her stranded at the airport for a total of five hours due to a malfunctioning KRA payment system.

Sherif’s account resonated with many who have faced similar treatment at JKIA. Journalist Larry Madowo, among others, had also voiced concerns about customs practices at the airport.

The new reforms announced by the government aim to directly address these issues. By prioritising streamlined processes, better customer service, and the integration of advanced technology, the government seeks to transform the passenger experience at JKIA.