Why Sakaja has asked for forgiveness over conflict with Gachagua

Speaking during an interview on Inooro TV on Tuesday, January 10, Sakaja said that he was sorry that the situation was blown out of proportion, creating unnecessary political tension.

“I ask for forgiveness from Kenyans because of how it has played out in public. There are people who have taken advantage. You find that affairs of Nairobi are being talked about by politicians from Bungoma to Nyeri, Muranga, and even Vihiga,” Sakaja said.

The governor said that the issues would be resolved internally, criticising those who have used the perceived tensions to score political points.

Sakaja added that he asked his followers not to add fuel to the fire and maintain respect for Deputy President Gachagua.

“Respect the deputy president. If you have never heard me insult anyone, then don’t do it on my behalf,” Sakaja said.

On Monday, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his recent statements regarding his alleged conflict with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Sifuna stated in a press release that governors should not be answerable to Gachagua. He went on to assert that as Nairobi Senator, it is his duty to safeguard the interests of the county.

He also claimed that the deputy president overestimates his influence in Nairobi politics.

Sifuna urged Sakaja to proceed with his plans as he will be held accountable by the residents of Nairobi rather than Gachagua.

The perceived differences between the governor and DP Gachagua have been over radical policies introduced in the city.

Sakaja has faced significant opposition from Gachagua and his allies, who argue that the governor's proposed changes will harm the business community in Nairobi.

President William Ruto, however, has said that all issues between the governor and the national government will be resolved.