Sakaja tells off DP Gachagua over removal of matatus from Nairobi CBD

Denis Mwangi

The governor has maintained that he has the full support of President Ruto in carrying out his duties.

Governor Johnson Sakaja appoints Nairobi City County Health Reforms Taskforce will be chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has responded to criticism from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his plan to remove matatu operators from the city's central business district.

Speaking on Thursday, January 2023, Sakaja emphasized his commitment to transforming the city.

"I have heard talk that Nairobi was like this before I was born, but I want to tell them that that's why I am the governor. We must change our city, and there is no shortcut to that," he said.

Governor Johnson Sakaja [Twitter]
The governor also stated that he will proceed with implementing the order to remove long-distance public service vehicles from the CBD in order to decongest the city.

"Change is difficult, but change is inevitable. We must change our city to be that shining jewel on the African continent," he said.

"Nairobi is not competing with Kisumu or any other city. We are competing with other international cities, and to achieve that, we have to make some changes," he added.

Sakaja has faced significant opposition from Gachagua and his allies, who argue that the governor's proposed changes will harm the business community in Nairobi.

President William Ruto, however, has said that all issues between the governor and the national government will be resolved.

DP Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Nyeri where he had gone to launch a free Public WiFi Hotspot at Nyeri Open Market
"We have a new governor in Nairobi. There are issues. He is trying to do things, some he gets right, but some he needs more consultation on," Ruto said.

