Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

Charles Ouma

The reports indicated that Wamatangi declined to hand over the land despite pressure from powerful government operatives

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi
Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi responded to reports alleging a fallout with President William Ruto over prime and expansive land in the county.

The governor released a statement on Sunday, dismissing claims that he was lectured by the president at Sagana State Lodge when the president toured the region.

In the statement released on Sunday, Wamatangi downplayed the reports of a fallout and assured Kenyans that Ruto was not one of the people he was referring to when he made the remarks on battling powerful cartels keen on seizing the land at the expense of locals.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa claimed that Wamatangi was rebuked during the Sagana meeting.

“You came to this party late, and if you cannot work towards the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza, then you are not part of us,” Thang’wa claimed Ruto had told Wamatangi.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi with President William Ruto
Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi with President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Claims of a fallout surfaced on September 01 alleging that the president admonished Wamatangi for refusing to hand over two expansive pieces of land in the county.

According to the reports, the governor has been under immense pressure from powerful state operatives to hand over the prime land that was previously owned by a multinational fruit processing company that employs thousands of Kenyans.

READ: Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

The reports of a fallout was fueled by a previous video in which the governor was captured on camera maintaining that he will not release the land to well-connected people.

"What type of leader are you if your work is to become a leader and you start plotting for those who gave you work."

"The parcels of land I am holding on to in Kiambu, I said none will be grabbed by anyone. You have stolen a lot of parcels and you can not do that any longer.” The governor slammed in the video.

