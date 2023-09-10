Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

The governor released a statement on Sunday, dismissing claims that he was lectured by the president at Sagana State Lodge when the president toured the region.

In the statement released on Sunday, Wamatangi downplayed the reports of a fallout and assured Kenyans that Ruto was not one of the people he was referring to when he made the remarks on battling powerful cartels keen on seizing the land at the expense of locals.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa claimed that Wamatangi was rebuked during the Sagana meeting.

“You came to this party late, and if you cannot work towards the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza, then you are not part of us,” Thang’wa claimed Ruto had told Wamatangi.

Claims of a fallout surfaced on September 01 alleging that the president admonished Wamatangi for refusing to hand over two expansive pieces of land in the county.

According to the reports, the governor has been under immense pressure from powerful state operatives to hand over the prime land that was previously owned by a multinational fruit processing company that employs thousands of Kenyans.

The reports of a fallout was fueled by a previous video in which the governor was captured on camera maintaining that he will not release the land to well-connected people.

"What type of leader are you if your work is to become a leader and you start plotting for those who gave you work."