Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

The lawmaker was travelling from Nairobi to Thika when tragedy struck.

According to a police report on the incident, Kihara’s car rammed into a lorry along the busy road.

The late Nominated Kiambu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ezra Kabuga Kihara Pulse Live Kenya

The impact of the crash saw the lawmaker’s Subaru Forester burst into flames.

Motorists and other road users who arrived at the scene attempted to rescue the lawmaker who was left trapped in the vehicle.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi mourns Ezra Kabuga Kihara

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi confirmed the incident, noting that the MCA lost his life in the accident that happened around the Mang'u High School area.

He eulogized the deceased as a "vibrant and promising young leader whose commitment and passion for serving the people of Kiambu was evident in every aspect of his work."

Conveying the deep sense of loss, the governor noted that he stands with the family and the people of Kiambu as they mourn the promising leader.

"It is heartbreaking to lose such a young, dedicated legislator with so much promise for the future. During this difficult time, I stand with the family in grief and prayer," Wamatangi said in a statement.

