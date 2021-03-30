Governor Mutua announces 10 measures to cushion people of Machakos from financial effects of Covid-19

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has put in places measures meant to cushion his people from the financial effects of Covid-19, days after his County was put under lockdown.

In a circular seen by Pulse Live, there will be no paying taxes for all small owned businesses, a move aimed at keeping them afloat during these difficult time.

Mutua has also partnered with a local Supermarket that will be selling essential commodities to his people at a fair price.

“To this end and to cushion my people of Machakos, I have engaged various business community players and today I announce the following measures that will make life more bearable during this period of hard economic times” said Governor Mutua.

1. 100% waiver of interest and penalties of land rates for a period of 45 days, up to May 15th, 2021.

2. Monthly registration fees by public transport operators reduced by 50%.

3. No payment of taxes by Mama mbogas in all our markets.

4. No payment of any fees and charges by Boda Boda operators.

5. All fees for Tuk Tuks and Marutis suspended until June 30th, 2021.

6. Fire license fees in all small businesses suspended for this calendar year.

7. Land sub-division charges suspended for three months up to June 30th, 2021.

8. A reduction of 50% of the tariff paid by wholesalers and distributors domicile in Machakos County. This includes distribution permits and parking fees for the distribution vehicles.

9. 50% waiver of the single business permit for all private learning (schools) institutions for this calendar year.

10. With partnership with popular MULLEY’S Supermarket, there will be a reduction on the prices of the selected commodities when purchased at Mulley’s Supermarket countrywide.

12. As was done before, I urge His Excellency the President to intervene with

Kenya Power and Lighting Company so that they don’t not disconnect

power from Kenyans who are struggling to pay for power at this time.