Gov't announces public holiday on Friday

Denis Mwangi

November 1, 2024 has been gazetted as a public holiday

Breaking news

The Government of Kenya has officially declared Friday, November 1, 2024, as a public holiday in honor of the swearing-in of the Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki.

The announcement was made via a gazette notice signed by Musalia Mudavadi, the Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

The declaration, issued under the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110) and the Assumption of Office of President Act, confirms that Friday will be a day off for all Kenyans.

Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations
Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya
The holiday allows the public to join in the national celebrations surrounding this significant event, as the Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki takes the oath of office.

According the Chair of Assumption of Office of Deputy President committee Mercy Wanjau, the event shall take place at KICC from 10:00 a.m.

This comes just hours after a High Court ruling that paved the way for Kindiki's swearing in ceremony.

The three-judge bench led by Justice Eric Ogola emphasising the importance of maintaining continuity in the office.

A court in Kerugoya has issued conservatory orders halting the swearing-in, pending the hearing and determination of a petition against the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

Justice Anthony Mrima said that the bench took the position that the Constitution must remain fully operational at all times, and no court order should render any part of it inoperative or dormant.

"We hereby find and hold that public interest calls us to uphold the Constitution, which is, in any event, the will of the people. Therefore, public interest demands that the office of the Deputy President should not remain vacant," he said.

This clears the way for the swearing in ceremony of Kindiki as Kenya's third Deputy President.

Gachagua's lawyers have criticised the ruling citing that Kindiki was not cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Denis Mwangi

