The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Denis Mwangi

The government projects a payout of Sh19.48 billion withing 3 years of creating the national lottery

MP Kimani Ichung'wa with President William Ruto
MP Kimani Ichung'wa with President William Ruto

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture approved the National Lottery Bill 2023 for tabling in the house

Recommended articles

The bill, sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, seeks to create the National Lottery as the government eyes revenue from the multi-billion gambling industry.

A lottery is a chance-based game where participants purchase tickets, and the winner is determined through a random drawing of numbers.

National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee, having considered the National Lottery Bill (National Assembly No. 69 of 2023) and the submissions from members of the public and stakeholders, recommend that the House approves the bill with amendments as proposed in the Schedule of Amendments,” Daniel Wanyama the chair of the committee wrote in the report.

President William Ruto’s administration aims to use the proceeds of the national lottery to raise revenue and fund public projects including beneficial causes.

According to the Presidential Taskforce Report, the national lottery aims to grow citizen participation from 9.87% to 37.32% across all age groups in its initial three years.

Strategies for increasing participation involve enhancing prize pay-outs, expanding game variety, and implementing comprehensive advertising within responsible gambling guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The projected national lottery turnover ranges from Sh9.9 billion in 2024 to Sh34.43 billion in 2033 in the low-case scenario.

Between July 2022 and the end of June 2023, Kenyans wagered a staggering Sh88.5 billion in online betting alone.

The national lottery projects to pay prize winnings of Sh19.48 billion and contribute Sh7.28 billion in taxes, including corporation taxes, during the first three years.

Additionally, Sh10.88 billion in gambling taxes is expected to support the Sports Fund and charitable causes.

File image of President William Ruto (R), Kikuyu MP KImani Ichung'wa and economist David Ndii.
File image of President William Ruto (R), Kikuyu MP KImani Ichung'wa and economist David Ndii. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The bill establishes the National Lottery Board responsible for supervising, controlling and monitoring the operations of the national lottery.

The board members shall be paid salaries and allowances as approved by the Cabinet Secretary and on the advice of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The board shall appoint a CEO for a term of three years, eligible for renewal for another three years.

The board may appoint an operator to run the national lottery on its behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board shall get its resources from allocation by Parliament, money payable by an operator of the national lottery, money that may accrue to or vest in the board, interest from investments, loans and donations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

4 suspects arrested over kidnapping of 2 car dealers in Juja

4 suspects arrested over kidnapping of 2 car dealers in Juja

VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

State House throws governors, MPs under the bus on 765 COP28 attendee list

State House throws governors, MPs under the bus on 765 COP28 attendee list

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

NYS receruits in a parade

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead