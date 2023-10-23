Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma

Monica Juma, a former Defence CS was not in the car at the time.

The two security personnel were all armed with pistols. They were accosted by the said lone gunman who stopped them at gunpoint and ordered them out of the vehicle.

The suspect managed to steal Sh2,000 from one of the officers. As the encounter progressed, the lone robber fired 3 rounds, prompting the officers to return fire which eventually fatally injured the robber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

“In the process, the said motor vehicle was hit twice at the rear. The security officers escaped unhurt. An AK47 Serial No. xsh20257 1974-226425 with 23 rounds of ammunition was recovered,” the police report said.

The gunman was found in possession of two pairs of open shoes, a small sufuria with foodstuffs, a knife, a solar panel, 15 dry cell/batteries, scissors, a pen, an electric tester, a black bag pack containing 38 rounds of ammunition, seven notes of 1,000 Somali currency, Kenyan currency notes worth Sh2,800, three mobile phones and one expended cartridge.

Before attacking the security officers, the suspect had attempted to stop a driver from St Andrews Academy who was driving a water bowser.

On reaching the Mathiakani bridge, the driver slowed down to navigate the road, where he saw one man with a spotlight while armed with a gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver was signalled to stop and declined, instead accelerating towards Nguni Market.

A police vehicle at the scene of crime Pulse Live Kenya

The gunman fired three gunshots and realised that his front right tyre had been hit.