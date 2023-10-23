According to a police incident report from Nguni Police Station, the two officers drawn from the military police were driving in a Toyota Prado attached to the Ministry of Interior when the incident happened on Saturday evening.
Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma
Two bodyguards attached to President William Ruto’s National Security Advisor Monica Juma were caught up in a shootout with a lone gunman along the Mwingi - Garissa Highway.
Monica Juma, a former Defence CS was not in the car at the time.
The two security personnel were all armed with pistols. They were accosted by the said lone gunman who stopped them at gunpoint and ordered them out of the vehicle.
The suspect managed to steal Sh2,000 from one of the officers. As the encounter progressed, the lone robber fired 3 rounds, prompting the officers to return fire which eventually fatally injured the robber.
“In the process, the said motor vehicle was hit twice at the rear. The security officers escaped unhurt. An AK47 Serial No. xsh20257 1974-226425 with 23 rounds of ammunition was recovered,” the police report said.
The gunman was found in possession of two pairs of open shoes, a small sufuria with foodstuffs, a knife, a solar panel, 15 dry cell/batteries, scissors, a pen, an electric tester, a black bag pack containing 38 rounds of ammunition, seven notes of 1,000 Somali currency, Kenyan currency notes worth Sh2,800, three mobile phones and one expended cartridge.
Before attacking the security officers, the suspect had attempted to stop a driver from St Andrews Academy who was driving a water bowser.
On reaching the Mathiakani bridge, the driver slowed down to navigate the road, where he saw one man with a spotlight while armed with a gun.
The driver was signalled to stop and declined, instead accelerating towards Nguni Market.
The gunman fired three gunshots and realised that his front right tyre had been hit.
After driving around 800metres, he saw the oncoming Toyota Prado attached to the Ministry of Interior and tried to warn the driver of the danger ahead.
