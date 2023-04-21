The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Joho announces comeback in politics, explains why he was away

Fabian Simiyu

Joho says he is back in politics after being away for a while, here is why

Hassan Joho
Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has finally broken his silence after it was assumed that he had retired from politics, months after the Azimio Coalition failed to clinch the top seat.

Joho has stated that he was away for treatment and has not ditched the Orange Democratic Movement, as many people have assumed recently.

He added that he fully subscribes to Raila Odinga's ideology and reiterated that he is Raila while Raila is him.

Ex-Mombasa governor, Hassan Joho
Ex-Mombasa governor, Hassan Joho
READ: Details of Raila's meeting with Azimio leaders after key allies skipped rallies

To extinguish the ongoing rumors that he has retired from politics, Joho made it clear that he was going to join the Azimio protests once he has fully recovered.

“I fully subscribe to the ideology of Raila Odinga. It must be known, I'm Raila and he is me. It's only for health reasons. I've been away because of my health. Even as we speak, I'm still recovering.

"I want to assure you, I will join the protests when I feel better. I will lead as Raila follows. So people who are dreaming otherwise that people have retired from politics should know that I'm ODM while ODM is Joho," Joho said.

He concluded that the protests have not been happening in Mombasa, and he hinted that they might take place in the days to come, God willing.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga

There have been rumours that Azimio is split at the moment with some of the legislators and leaders affiliated to the camp joining UDA after the 2022 General elections.

To start with, Wiper Party had to come clean after rumours circulated that they were pulling out of the Azimio coalition.

“In a shameless effort to legitimize their fraud, the executive has made many attempts to divide the Azimio - One Kenya coalition. They have systematically tried to erode all the gains of multiparty democracy and take this nation back to a one-party state.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

“We the leaders of the Wiper Democratic Movement want to emphasize that we will not allow this country to retrogress back to the dark days of the one-party state. We firmly remain in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance," read the Wiper Party statement.

What are your thoughts on this whole situation? Has Azimio been turned to a weakling?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

ADVERTISEMENT

