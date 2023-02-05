ADVERTISEMENT
Details of Raila's meeting with Azimio leaders after key allies skipped rallies

Charles Ouma

Several key allies of the former Prime Minister have been missing in action, including all Azimio la Umoja governors

File image of Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga
Former Prime Minster Raila Odinga will hold a three-day meeting with elected and nominated Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance politicians.

The meeting is scheduled to start on Wednesday, February 08, 2023.

The agenda of the Parliamentary Group meeting remains a closely-guarded secret with reports indicating that the Azimio leader is keen on galvanizing all his troops to back his push to pressure the Kenya Kwanza administration to resign.

A number of high-ranking Azimio politicians have been conspicuously absent in the last two rallies convened by Odinga in Nairobi’s Kamukunji and Jacaranda grounds.

Speculation is rife that this too could make it to the agenda as seasoned politicians have given Odinga’s rallies a wide berth.

Among those who have been missing in action are nominated MPs John Mbadi, Sabina Chege, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and all elected governors.

Commenting on the planned meeting, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino observed that "should that be one of the agenda then in politics, loyalty is rewarded in instalments and disloyalty is punished instantly".

"Those positions that have been given to disloyal members should be given to people like me," Owino added.

READ: Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

Azimio brigade has embarked on a series of rallies that will see them traverse the country expressing their stand on William Ruto’s presidency who they maintain, is a product of electoral fraud.

Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023
The team will today camp at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra constituency.

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi confirmed that the rallies dubbed 'People's Baraza' will resume today with the next one planned for Mavoko in Machakos on February 10, 2023.

"We wish to inform our supporters, the general public and all Kenyans who feel for our country that our People’s Baraza is set to continue this week and the weeks that follow.

"On Sunday, February 05, 2023, we will hold a BARAZA at the Kamukunji grounds in Kibra Constituency. This will be followed by another Baraza on Friday, 10th February 2023, this time in Mavoko, Machakos County," Wandayi said.

Citing a dossier by an anonymous whistleblower, the former Prime Minister maintains that he does not recognize William Ruto as the president, noting that what the IEBC did amounted to electoral fraud which must end.

Odinga claims he won the elections with 8,170,355 votes, beating Ruto, who received 5,919,973 votes.

Charles Ouma

