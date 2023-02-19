ADVERTISEMENT
Wiper party declares bold stand amid split in the Azimio coalition

Amos Robi

The Wiper party makes its statement after a section of Jubilee MPs dumped the Azimio coalition and pledged to work with President Ruto's government

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a statement on his party leaving the Azimio One Kenya coalition.

Musyoka in a statement released on Sunday, February 19 said his party was not going to welcome talks by the Kenya Kwanza administration to quit the Azimio coalition as have other parties.

“In a shameless effort to legitimize their fraud, the executive has made many attempts to divide the Azimio - One Kenya coalition. They have systematically tried to erode all the gains of multiparty democracy and take this nation back to a one-party state,” read the statement by the Wiper Party read in part.

The former Vice President affirmed his stay in the Azimio coalition adding that the party was planning to conduct a mass nationwide recruitment drive.

“We the leaders of the Wiper Democratic Movement want to emphasize that we will not allow this country to retrogress back to the dark days of the one-party state. We firmly remain in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance,” read the statement.

Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka meet at Maanzoni Lodge on February 9, 2023
Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka meet at Maanzoni Lodge on February 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Raila's meeting with Azimio leaders after key allies skipped rallies

The statement by the party comes following a two-day retreat of Wiper party members in Naivasha.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has since called off the public rally scheduled for February 25 in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The coalition will instead hold the meeting in Kakamega County on the same date and later a people's Baraza meeting in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday, February 26.

“Following consultations among the top leadership of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and the grassroots leaders on the ongoing nationwide public engagement, the following changes have been made to next weekend’s calendar of activities.

“To better coordinate its activities, the party made a decision to clear with western Kenya, before proceeding to other parts of the country," the statement read in part.

Raila Odinga addresses the media at the Jubilee Party headquarters
Raila Odinga addresses the media at the Jubilee Party headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement

The coalition is however expected to hold prayers at the Jevanjee gardens in Nairobi which it said are aimed at calling for intervention on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Azimio Coalition has maintained its stand that the 2022 general elections were rigged in favour of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

