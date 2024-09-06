List of Kenya's deadliest school fires [Causes, casualties & safety guidelines]

Parents often send their children to boarding schools, believing it allows them more time to study without the distractions of commuting.

However, school fires have exposed significant safety gaps, leading to severe consequences.

One of the deadliest school fire in Kenya’s history was in 2001, when a dormitory fire at Kyanguli Secondary School, started during a student protest, killed 67 boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillside Endarasha Academy fire death toll rises to 17 as investigations commence Pulse Live Kenya

List of major school fire incidents in Kenya

Over the years, several major school fire incidents have occurred across the country:

St Kizito School (1991): A fire caused by a protest killed 9 girls. Bombolulu Secondary School (1998): A fire in Kwale County caused the death of 26 girls. Kyanguli Secondary School (2001): A dormitory fire started by students during a protest led to the death of 67 boys in Machakos County. Endarasha Boys Secondary School (2010): A dormitory fire led to the death of two students. Asumbi Girls Secondary School (2012): An electrical fault led to the death of 8 students. Stephjoy Secondary School (2015): A fire in Limuru led to the death of two boys. Kaptama Secondary School (2016): Over 100 fires were reported during a period of increased protests. Mikinduri Girls Secondary School (2016): Fires were reported during student unrests. Garba Tula Secondary School (2016): Fires were reported during the students' unrest of 2016. Bura Boys Secondary School (2016): Fires were reported during the students' unrest of 2016. St Pius X Seminary (2016): Fires were reported during the students' unrest of 2016. Moi Girls School Nairobi (2017): A dormitory fire led to the death of 10 students. Kangaru School (2018): Fire incidents were reported. Kibabii Secondary School (2019): A dormitory fire caused concerns but no casualties. BuruBuru Girls High School (2021): A fire during protests caused injuries, but no deaths were reported. Kakamega High School (2021): A fire raised concerns about safety protocols in schools. Hillside Endarasha Primary School (2024): A dormitory fire caused the death of 17 pupils and left 13 seriously injured.

Pulse

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety standards manual for Kenyan schools

In 2008, the Ministry of Education published a Safety Standards Manual in 2008 to guide schools on the minimum safety requirements for various facilities.

Here are some of the key safety measures outlined in the manual for dormitories and classrooms.

Dormitories

ADVERTISEMENT

The space between beds should be at least 1.2 metres, with corridor space of at least 2 metres.

Admissions should match the bed capacity since sharing of beds is not allowed.

Doorways should be at least 5 feet wide and should open outwards. They must not be locked from outside when students are inside.

Each dormitory should have doors at both ends and an additional emergency exit in the middle, clearly labelled 'Emergency Exit'.

Windows should be without grills and easy to open outwards.

Fire extinguishing equipment should be available at exits, with fire alarms placed at accessible points.

Regular spot checks should be conducted before bedtime, along with daily roll calls and proper record maintenance.

School security personnel should patrol regularly, and visitors should not be allowed in dormitories.

Bunk beds should be sturdy and fitted with side rails to prevent young students from falling.

Pulse

Classrooms