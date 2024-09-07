Kenya’s deadly school fires: Missed lessons, difficult questions & will heads roll?

Sadly, this has not been the case for hundreds of parents who have lost their children in tragic school fires over the years.

Tough talk from all concerned bodies, Ministry of Education and government leaders follow after every other tragedy as is presently the case following a dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County that has left 18 pupils dead.

In the wake of the tragedy, a tough-talking President William Ruto assured Kenyans and the world at large that all relevant persons and bodies will be held accountable.

Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Pulse Live Kenya

“All relevant persons and bodies will be held to account, and we shall do all that is required to ensure that, as far as possible, we shall never again find ourselves in the grips of such a tragedy.” President Ruto stated while empathizing with those affected by the tragedy and declaring three days of national mourning.

History confirms that indeed the country has had similar tragedies in the past, but perhaps the important lessons to avert similar occurrences in the future have either been missed, or compliance with set standards is a lacking piece of the puzzle.

Safety Standards for Schools: Who is sleeping on the job?

Safety Standards Manual published by the Ministry of Education in 2008 outlines the standards that dormitory facilities should meet.

Among the requirements is that the facilities should have two doors on opposite ends and a third one in the middle clearly marked with all doors opening to the outside.

Windows are not to have grills to facilitate exit during emergencies with dormitories also having fire extinguishers.

Spot checks by regulatory bodies is also expected to ensure compliance with the set standards with accountability by school administrations and the Ministry of Education.

Whether the above areas, among others are complied to is a question that begs an answer before another tragedy strikes.

Deadly fires in Kenyan schools

Looking at some of the tragic incidences in Kenyan schools leaves every parent concerned.

File image of a dormitory on fire Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the fire incidents in which lives were lost in Kenyan schools.

