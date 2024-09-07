Kenya’s deadly school fires: Missed lessons, difficult questions & will heads roll?

The hope of every parent when they send their children to school is that they will return home in good health at the end of the term.
The dormitory fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy adds to a long list of similar incidents in the past where lives were lost
Sadly, this has not been the case for hundreds of parents who have lost their children in tragic school fires over the years.
Tough talk from all concerned bodies, Ministry of Education and government leaders follow after every other tragedy as is presently the case following a dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County that has left 18 pupils dead.
In the wake of the tragedy, a tough-talking President William Ruto assured Kenyans and the world at large that all relevant persons and bodies will be held accountable.
“All relevant persons and bodies will be held to account, and we shall do all that is required to ensure that, as far as possible, we shall never again find ourselves in the grips of such a tragedy.” President Ruto stated while empathizing with those affected by the tragedy and declaring three days of national mourning.
History confirms that indeed the country has had similar tragedies in the past, but perhaps the important lessons to avert similar occurrences in the future have either been missed, or compliance with set standards is a lacking piece of the puzzle.
Safety Standards for Schools: Who is sleeping on the job?
Safety Standards Manual published by the Ministry of Education in 2008 outlines the standards that dormitory facilities should meet.
Among the requirements is that the facilities should have two doors on opposite ends and a third one in the middle clearly marked with all doors opening to the outside.
Windows are not to have grills to facilitate exit during emergencies with dormitories also having fire extinguishers.
Spot checks by regulatory bodies is also expected to ensure compliance with the set standards with accountability by school administrations and the Ministry of Education.
Whether the above areas, among others are complied to is a question that begs an answer before another tragedy strikes.
Deadly fires in Kenyan schools
Looking at some of the tragic incidences in Kenyan schools leaves every parent concerned.
Below are some of the fire incidents in which lives were lost in Kenyan schools.
- Moi High School Dormitory Fire: The tragedy that happened in 2017 claimed the lives of ten students. A learner at the institution who was 14 at the time of the tragedy was found guilty and sentenced to five years in jail.
- Asumbi Girls Primary School: A fire caused by an electric fault claimed the lives of eight students in 2012. In the wake of the tragedy, it emerged that the dormitory was locked from the outside with no emergency exit. The windows were also grilled leaving the victims whose bodies were burnt beyond recognition with no chance for escape.
- Endarasha Boys High School: Two students lost their lives in a fire incident at the institution in 2010. Fourteen suspects, including a businessman and several learners were taken through a lengthy court process that took 10 years and were later freed.
- Kyanguli Secondary School: In 2001, 67 students died after a disgruntled learned doused a dormitory in petrol and set it on fire.
- Nyeri High School: Four students serving as prefects were burnt to death in a dormitory fire at the school in 1999. Investigations later established that a section of students who had been suspended were behind the incident as their revenge.
- Bombolulu Girls Secondary School: (1998) 26 girls burnt to death after a fire broke out at an overcrowded dormitory that housed 130 students. The facility had two narrow doors with many dying from the stampede as they attempted to escape from the only available exits as all windows had metal grills.