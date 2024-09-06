Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Starting from Monday, September 9, 2024, until Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the national flag and the East African Community (EAC) flag will be flown at half-mast across all public buildings, military bases, and Kenyan diplomatic missions as a mark of respect for the victims.

In his proclamation, President Ruto described the loss as an "unfathomable tragedy" and expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased children.

"Our hearts are broken by the devastating news of the tragic loss of 17 of our children. These young souls, between the ages of 9 and 13, had their futures cruelly cut short in a place that was meant to be a safe haven for learning and growth," said the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto speaking at a roadside rally Pulse Live Kenya

He extended his sympathies to the survivors of the fire, many of whom are now facing physical and psychological scars that will last a lifetime.

Fourteen boys sustained injuries in the blaze and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The president's proclamation emphasised the collective sorrow felt across the country and beyond Kenya's borders.

"The outpouring of grief reflects our shared humanity. The children we lost were too young to have been taken from us, and their tragic deaths have left us with a sense of anger, bitterness, and sorrow," Ruto stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to leading the nation in mourning, President Ruto assured the public that the government would conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

He pledged that every individual and institution involved in the incident will be held accountable.

"The difficult questions that have been asked such as how this tragedy occurred and why the response was not timely will be answered; fully, frankly, and without fear or favour.

"All relevant persons and bodies will be held to account, and we shall do all that is required to ensure that, as far as possible, we shall never again find ourselves in the grips of such a tragedy," he said.

Ruto emphasised that no child should lose their life in a place meant to provide safety, education, and social development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government, he said, will undertake the necessary reforms to improve safety measures in schools across the country.

Hillside Endarasha Academy fire Pulse Live Kenya

Healthcare Support for Survivors

The president also reassured the families of those injured in the fire that they will receive the best possible care.

"I assure all affected families that every public medical resource is at their disposal to ensure the injured children receive the highest level of care," said Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wished the injured boys a quick and full recovery, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting them through their recovery process.

As of today, the injured students are being treated in various hospitals across Nyeri County, and medical teams are working round the clock to address their needs.