History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Denis Mwangi

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley has made history by becoming the first Kenyan-born immigrant to win an elective seat in the U.S.

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley
Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley has won a seat in Minnesota House of Representatives with 64.78% of the vote.

She'll represent southwestern Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

Running under the Democratic Party banner, she has become the first Kenyan-born immigrant elected to any state legislature in the U.S. She is also the first black woman senator in Minnesota's history.

Huldah was born in Nyamira County, Kenya in 1985. At the age of nine, she and her family relocated to the United States, settling in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley
Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Pulse Live Kenya

Huldah pursued her education at Bethel University, where she earned three bachelor's degrees in international business, international relations, and reconciliation studies, followed by a master's degree in Global Business Management.

Her academic background has equipped her with a strong foundation for her current political aspirations and community service initiatives.

Professionally, Huldah served as a senior privacy analyst in the medical device industry.

Beyond her corporate role, she is deeply involved in community advocacy.

She served as the president of Mwanyagetinge, an organisation supporting Kenyans in Minnesota, and has received accolades such as the Morrill Hall and Rachel Tilsen Social Justice Award for her commitment to social justice.

Huldah is also the founder of SaniNaps, a nonprofit organisation aimed at providing sanitary napkins and school supplies to girls in rural Kenya, addressing critical needs for education and health among young women.

Huldah's political ambition is driven by a desire to represent minority communities and address systemic issues that affect them.

She emphasises the importance of diversity and inclusion within political representation, having recognised a lack of elected leaders from minority backgrounds during her advocacy efforts.

Her campaign focused on key issues such as safety, equitable housing, and accessible healthcare for families.

In recent interviews, Huldah drew comparisons between political campaigning in Kenya and the U.S., highlighting significant differences.

She noted that while vote-buying is a prevalent issue in Kenya, successful campaigning in the U.S. relies on engaging voters through direct communication and presenting compelling agendas.

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley
Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Pulse Live Kenya

Huldah is married to Bart Hiltsley, an American citizen, and they have a daughter named Jaydah Rae.

She credits her husband as her greatest supporter throughout her political journey.

Huldah's personal experiences with her father's struggles against deportation have profoundly influenced her commitment to advocacy and public service.

Her father faced deportation due to a broken immigration system but was ultimately granted permanent residency after community support.

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley
Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Pulse Live Kenya

Through her various roles, be it as a corporate professional or community leader, Huldah has consistently aimed to empower women and immigrants both locally and globally.

Her initiatives reflect a deep understanding of the challenges faced by marginalised groups, particularly women of colour and immigrant families.

Her campaign had already garnered attention for its grassroots approach, employing data-driven strategies to engage voters effectively.

In summary, Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley embodies resilience and determination as she seeks to break barriers in American politics while advocating for her community's needs.

Her journey from Nyamira County to potentially becoming an elected official in the Minnesota House of Representatives illustrates the transformative power of dedication and service.

Denis Mwangi

