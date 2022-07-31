RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Azimio-Kenya Kwanza trade accusations of voter malpractice days to polls

Authors:

Amos Robi

The coalitions accused each other of voter malpractices in different regions

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)
2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and the Kenya Kwanza coalition have traded accusations of voter bribery just one week to the elections.

Both leading political sects in the race to State House have engaged in a blame game of voter buying and using security apparatus to compromise the voters in the upcoming elections.

On July 29, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto accused the president of using public servants to compromise the polls.

The deputy president said that there were secret meetings being held with chiefs to push them to help Raila Odinga win the presidency.

“Mr President, why are chiefs and other public servants being forced and threatened, in secret meetings, to undermine, manipulate and sabotage peaceful elections? What will it benefit you to foment conflict amongst innocent Kenyans? Boss, let's not take the country this direction.” DP Ruto wrote in his tweet.

READ: IEBC explains reason for printing extra presidential declaration forms

Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally
Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally

Ruto ally and Kikuyu law maker Kimani Ichungwa accused the State of threatening to deny the elderly group of their monthly cash if they did not vote for Raila Odinga.

The Azimio One Kenya Coalition on the other hand has accused their Kenya Kwanza counterparts of bribing Azimio agents in areas where they don’t have massive support to influence the outcome of the polls.

The coalition has also accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials of leaning towards their opponents despite them supposed to be neutral.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has admitted there being cases of voter buying which he said were on the radar of the police and the commission as well.

READ: Calls to close bars on the eve of election day

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI
IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

“There are some people who are going round buying IDs from voters, we have passed that information to the Inspector General of police and action will be taken against those individuals. We appeal to Kenyans don’t sell your ID, don’t sell your right,” Chebukati said.

Similarly Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has accused politicians of depleting stocks of Sh100 and Sh200 in banks which they are using to bribe voters with at the grassroot levels.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

