Azimio-Kenya Kwanza trade accusations of voter malpractice days to polls

Both leading political sects in the race to State House have engaged in a blame game of voter buying and using security apparatus to compromise the voters in the upcoming elections.

On July 29, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto accused the president of using public servants to compromise the polls.

The deputy president said that there were secret meetings being held with chiefs to push them to help Raila Odinga win the presidency.

“Mr President, why are chiefs and other public servants being forced and threatened, in secret meetings, to undermine, manipulate and sabotage peaceful elections? What will it benefit you to foment conflict amongst innocent Kenyans? Boss, let's not take the country this direction.” DP Ruto wrote in his tweet.

Deputy President William Ruto speaking in a past campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto ally and Kikuyu law maker Kimani Ichungwa accused the State of threatening to deny the elderly group of their monthly cash if they did not vote for Raila Odinga.

The Azimio One Kenya Coalition on the other hand has accused their Kenya Kwanza counterparts of bribing Azimio agents in areas where they don’t have massive support to influence the outcome of the polls.

The coalition has also accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials of leaning towards their opponents despite them supposed to be neutral.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has admitted there being cases of voter buying which he said were on the radar of the police and the commission as well.

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI Pulse Live Kenya

“There are some people who are going round buying IDs from voters, we have passed that information to the Inspector General of police and action will be taken against those individuals. We appeal to Kenyans don’t sell your ID, don’t sell your right,” Chebukati said.