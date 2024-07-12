How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

This decision comes in the wake of nationwide protests expressing displeasure with the Finance Bill 2024.

The president, in a detailed statement, outlined the reasons behind his drastic action.

President Ruto said that despite significant progress in various areas, including food production, economic stabilization, education reforms, social welfare, housing, manufacturing, and digital transformation, recent events necessitated a comprehensive review of the government's performance.

Among those most affected are Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale, two prominent figures who left significant political positions to join Ruto's Cabinet.

Murkomen, the former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, was serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport.

Murkomen's abrupt exit from the Cabinet has raised questions about his next steps in the political arena.

Aden Duale, who was overseeing the Defence docket, also finds himself at a crossroads.

Duale resigned from his position as Garissa Township MP to take up the ministerial role.

His sudden departure from the Cabinet has ignited discussions about whether he will return to his former constituency or explore new political opportunities.

Alice Wahome, the former Kandara MP, and Roselinda Soipan Tuya, who served as the Narok Woman Representative, are also grappling with the uncertainty brought about by the Cabinet dissolution.

Alice Wahome (Lands) Pulse Live Kenya

Both women had resigned from their elected posts to assume ministerial roles, with Wahome handling the Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation docket and Tuya overseeing the Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism.

Cabinet Secretaries' Reactions

Aden Duale, the former Cabinet Secretary for Defence, extended his heartfelt gratitude to President Ruto for entrusting him with the role.

He expressed deep honor and indebtedness to both the President and the people of Kenya for the opportunity to serve. Duale also referenced the Quran, highlighting that ultimately, the best plans are those of Allah.

Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale in Parliament on June 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Kipchumba Murkomen, who served as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, described his tenure as his greatest privilege and honor. He thanked President Ruto for giving him the opportunity to serve the country in such a critical role.

Alice Wahome conveyed her sincere gratitude to President Ruto for the opportunity and privilege to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, as well as previously for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

She expressed her appreciation for the support she received during her tenure and pledged her continued support to the President during this critical time for the nation.