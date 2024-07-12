The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

Denis Mwangi

The dissolution has left several high-profile former Cabinet Secretaries, who resigned from their previous positions to join Ruto's administration, in a state of uncertainty.

Former Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen
Former Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen

President William Ruto dissolved his entire Cabinet, retaining only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Recommended articles

This decision comes in the wake of nationwide protests expressing displeasure with the Finance Bill 2024.

The president, in a detailed statement, outlined the reasons behind his drastic action.

President Ruto said that despite significant progress in various areas, including food production, economic stabilization, education reforms, social welfare, housing, manufacturing, and digital transformation, recent events necessitated a comprehensive review of the government's performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those most affected are Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale, two prominent figures who left significant political positions to join Ruto's Cabinet.

Murkomen, the former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, was serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport.

Murkomen's abrupt exit from the Cabinet has raised questions about his next steps in the political arena.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya

Aden Duale, who was overseeing the Defence docket, also finds himself at a crossroads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duale resigned from his position as Garissa Township MP to take up the ministerial role.

His sudden departure from the Cabinet has ignited discussions about whether he will return to his former constituency or explore new political opportunities.

Alice Wahome, the former Kandara MP, and Roselinda Soipan Tuya, who served as the Narok Woman Representative, are also grappling with the uncertainty brought about by the Cabinet dissolution.

Alice Wahome (Lands)
Alice Wahome (Lands) Alice Wahome (Lands) Pulse Live Kenya

Both women had resigned from their elected posts to assume ministerial roles, with Wahome handling the Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation docket and Tuya overseeing the Ministry of Wildlife and Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretaries' Reactions

Aden Duale, the former Cabinet Secretary for Defence, extended his heartfelt gratitude to President Ruto for entrusting him with the role.

He expressed deep honor and indebtedness to both the President and the people of Kenya for the opportunity to serve. Duale also referenced the Quran, highlighting that ultimately, the best plans are those of Allah.

Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale in Parliament on June 13, 2024
Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale in Parliament on June 13, 2024 Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale in Parliament on June 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Kipchumba Murkomen, who served as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, described his tenure as his greatest privilege and honor. He thanked President Ruto for giving him the opportunity to serve the country in such a critical role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice Wahome conveyed her sincere gratitude to President Ruto for the opportunity and privilege to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development, as well as previously for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

She expressed her appreciation for the support she received during her tenure and pledged her continued support to the President during this critical time for the nation.

Roselinda Soipan Tuya, who was in charge of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry docket, also extended her gratitude to President Ruto for the honor and opportunity to serve. She expressed her heartfelt thanks and appreciation for her time in office.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

Ex-Defence CS Aden Duale reacts to Ruto's Cabinet purge

Ex-Defence CS Aden Duale reacts to Ruto's Cabinet purge

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike