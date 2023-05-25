DCI officers pose as tycoons to trap Laikipia businessman

The operation, carried out by a team of detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit, also resulted in the apprehension of the notorious ivory trafficker, Alfred Gathecha.

The arrest took place in the Sipili area of Kirima Sub-County, where Gathecha was intercepted while transporting the valuable tusks.

Under the guise of wealthy underworld figures, the investigators cunningly lured the suspect into their trap, effectively bringing an end to his illicit activities.

Elephant tusks recovered after an operation by police officers Pulse Live Kenya

The operation was executed shortly before 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 24.

Gathecha, the 47-year-old suspect, now faces charges of dealing in endangered wildlife species.

According to section 92 (2) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013, the offence carries severe penalties upon conviction.

The illegal trade of elephant tusks has become an alarming issue worldwide, driven by the rising demand for ivory, particularly in the East.

African elephants, among the most affected species, face immense threats due to poaching.

The recovered tusks, weighing over 110 kilograms, would have fetched a significant amount of money in the black market.

The soaring demand for ivory continues to fuel this illicit trade, posing a grave danger to the survival of African elephants.

The government, in collaboration with various international organizations, has been actively combating wildlife trafficking by strengthening law enforcement, enhancing anti-poaching measures, and raising awareness about the importance of conservation.