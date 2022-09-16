RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania come together to combat a common enemy

Chinedu Okafor
Poached Animals
Poached Animals
  • The regional government has made provisions to fight the illegal wildlife trade
  • Shippers and transport companies have been urged to be vigilant of suspicious activities 
  • The regional governments have made a hotline available to report smuggling activities

The wildlife-rich countries of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have committed to deterring wildlife trafficking.

Recommended articles

These three countries which share a border and the famous Lake Victoria, also share a common enemy; smugglers. All three countries have noted that they need better border security, as smugglers have taken to concealing wild-life contraband in authorized container shipments.

Cargo workers and transport companies have been urged to be more vigilant of the activities in their ports and cargo terminals.

The three countries agreed on combating these illegal activities to protect the interest of legitimate wildlife businesses. The campaign began as an effort to boost the employment and revenue sector.

Details of the campaign were given during its launch. The campaign tagged, 'Join Our Team! Defend Our Wildlife' was launched in Kampala and is backed up by Wildlife Authorities from the three nations.

The director in charge of conservation at Uganda Wildlife Authority, Mr. John Makombo, spoke at the event which was held on Wednesday. He noted that a lot of the responsibility to curb this issue falls on shippers and transport companies. He charged them to be weary and to report any suspicious activities in their ports and cargo terminals, should they notice any.

He also mentioned a hotline that had been made available by the governments of the three regions, for people to report wildlife crimes free of charge and anonymously. He said during the event that the Ugandan government has already put security measures in place, to make smuggling in Uganda impossible. There is zero tolerance for wildlife smuggling in Uganda.

“The killing, transferring, transporting, buying, and selling of protected animal species without a permit is punishable by life imprisonment or a punishment of up to Shs20b from the previous Shs30,000 fine for similar offences,” Mr. Makombo said.

According to, the Commissioner for Customs at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Mr. Geoffrey Balamaga the money from trafficking has been used to fuel other illegal activities including terrorism.

“Our role as customs in addition to our known role of collecting revenue and facilitating trade is to protect industries like tourism, industry, societies, and environment against this kind of criminal activities, ” Mr. Balamaga said.

Mr. Balamaga also noted that the URA has a framework in place for protecting wildlife. He said that the URA has also installed cargo scanners in six one-stop border posts of Malaba, Busia, Katuna, Mirama hills, Mutukula, and Elegu, partly to ensure that they enhance Uganda’s capacity to detect trade in these illicit activities. As a result, in three years, 7.4 tonnes of wildlife products have ceased.

Chinedu Okafor
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Queen of England in Ghana

11 African countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth's Rule

Uju Anya

Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

7 most expensive African countries based on inflation rates

Here's what you need to know about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and S.A.

President William Ruto

Fact sheet: 5 unique promises president-elect Willam Ruto made to the Kenyans during the presidential elections campaign