How homebuyers and investors will benefit from The Real Estate Regulation Bill 2023

Kenya boasts the largest economy in East Africa, with a booming real estate market that records an annual turnover of over Sh100 billion.

However, this growth has been accompanied by a surge in fraudulent activities in the real estate sector, which has caused considerable concern.

The existing regulations have proven to be inadequate in curbing these issues, hence the urgent need for a more effective regulatory framework.

A real estate project in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Key provisions of the bill

One of the central features of the Real Estate Regulation Bill, 2023 is the establishment of a Real Estate Board.

This board will have the crucial responsibility of regulating and registering both real estate agents and real estate projects.

To ensure compliance, the bill also introduces an annual licensing requirement for real estate agents and sets clear timelines for registration. Failure to register can result in sanctions.

The bill places various obligations on developers, such as ensuring the accuracy of advertisements and prospectuses, adhering to approved plans and project specifications, and securing real estate projects with insurance.

It also addresses issues related to the transfer of title and compensation for losses on behalf of purchasers.

Rights and duties of purchasers

For homebuyers and investors, the bill introduces rights and duties that empower them. Purchasers will have the right to access information about approved plans, layout specifications, and completion schedules for projects.

This includes provisions for essential amenities and services like water, sanitation, and electricity, as agreed upon in the sale agreement.

Senators in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

Offences and Penalties

To discourage non-compliance, the bill outlines strict penalties for various offenses: