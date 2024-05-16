- President William Ruto presided over the Pass Out Parade at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School in Eldoret
- Recruits underwent six months of rigorous Basic Military Training
- The Kenya Defence Forces comprises various units across its branches
What awaits KDF graduates after pass out parade in Eldoret
President William Ruto on May 15, 2024, presided over the Pass Out Parade of recruits at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret.
The event marked the culmination of six months of rigorous Basic Military Training for the soldiers.
During the training period, recruits underwent intensive instruction covering various essential skills.
These included combat marksmanship, drill duties, career development, field craft, and physical training.
The comprehensive training regimen aimed to equip the recruits with the necessary expertise and readiness for their future roles within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).
The recruits took the solemn oath of allegiance before President Ruto, officially solidifying their commitment to serve in the ranks of the Kenya Defence Forces.
Following the Pass Out Parade, the newly minted soldiers will undergo specialised training at their respective units.
This phase of training will further hone their skills and prepare them for the specific duties and challenges they will encounter in their military careers.
Overview of KDF Units
The Kenya Defence Forces comprises various units across its branches, each playing a vital role in safeguarding the nation's security and interests.
Here's a brief overview of some of the different units within the KDF:
Kenyan Army
- Infantry Units: Forming the backbone of the army, infantry units are trained for combat operations on land.
- Armoured Units: Equipped with tanks and armoured vehicles, these units provide firepower and mobility on the battlefield.
- Artillery Units: Responsible for providing indirect fire support, including cannons, howitzers, and rocket launchers.
- Engineer Units: Provide engineering support, including construction and demolition operations.
- Special Forces: Elite soldiers specialising in unconventional warfare and special operations.
- Air Defence Units: Responsible for defending against aerial threats.
Kenyan Air Force
- Fighter Squadrons: Operate fighter aircraft for air-to-air combat and ground attack missions.
- Transport Squadrons: Airlift troops, equipment, and supplies for logistical support.
- Helicopter Squadrons: Conduct various missions including reconnaissance and troop transport.
- Training Units: Responsible for training pilots, aircrew, and technical personnel.
Kenyan Navy
- Surface Fleet: Operates patrol boats and vessels for maritime security and coastal patrol.
- Naval Aviation: Conducts surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
- Marine Corps: Responsible for amphibious operations and coastal defense.
- Special Boat Service: Specialized unit trained for maritime counter-terrorism and hostage rescue.
