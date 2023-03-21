How top lawyers will share Sh567 million presidential election petition legal fees

The IEBC had hired 28 different law firms to defend the commission in the petition that was filed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga against President William Ruto.

The petition was eventually dismissed by the seven judges of the Supreme Court who unanimously upheld Ruto's election.

Leading the legal team for the IEBC at the Supreme Court was Senior Counsel Githu Muigai of the Mohamed Muigai LLP law firm.

Pulse Live Kenya

Of the total bill, Muigai's law firm will receive Sh34.8 million, while Senior Counsel Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed of the Abdikadir & Abdikadir Advocates will pocket Sh26.7 million.

Senior Counsel Kamau Karori, the team leader of IKM Advocates, will receive Sh26.7 million, and another unnamed law firm will also receive Sh26.7 million.

Apart from the above law firms, the IEBC also owes Sh20.9 million to each of the law firms listed below:

Murugu, Rigoro and Company Advocates

Garane and Somane Advocates

SM Kilonzo Associates

Mukele Moni and Company Advocates

Dr. Mutubwa Law

JK Kibicho and Company Advocates

Wekesa and Simiyu Advocates

Tiego and Company Advocates

G and A Advocates LLP

Manyonge Wanyama and Associates Advocates

In addition, several other law firms will each be paid Sh17.4 million, including:

Hassan Mutembei and Company Advocates

Sagana Biriq Advocates

Muchemi and Company Advocates

Ngeri, Omiti and Bush Advocates LLP

Kang'ethe Mola and Company Advocates

Ng'etich, Chiira and Associates Advocates

Samba and Odeck and Mulama Company Advocates

Pulse Live Kenya

Finally, five law firms were hired specifically to provide research for the presidential poll petition against Dr. Ruto, and each of these firms will be paid Sh13.92 million.

