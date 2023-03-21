How top lawyers will share Sh567 million presidential election petition legal fees

A recent report tabled in Parliament has revealed that the lawyers who represented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the 2022 presidential election petition will be paid a total of Sh567.3 million.
The IEBC had hired 28 different law firms to defend the commission in the petition that was filed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga against President William Ruto.
The petition was eventually dismissed by the seven judges of the Supreme Court who unanimously upheld Ruto's election.
Leading the legal team for the IEBC at the Supreme Court was Senior Counsel Githu Muigai of the Mohamed Muigai LLP law firm.
Of the total bill, Muigai's law firm will receive Sh34.8 million, while Senior Counsel Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed of the Abdikadir & Abdikadir Advocates will pocket Sh26.7 million.
Senior Counsel Kamau Karori, the team leader of IKM Advocates, will receive Sh26.7 million, and another unnamed law firm will also receive Sh26.7 million.
Apart from the above law firms, the IEBC also owes Sh20.9 million to each of the law firms listed below:
- Murugu, Rigoro and Company Advocates
- Garane and Somane Advocates
- SM Kilonzo Associates
- Mukele Moni and Company Advocates
- Dr. Mutubwa Law
- JK Kibicho and Company Advocates
- Wekesa and Simiyu Advocates
- Tiego and Company Advocates
- G and A Advocates LLP
- Manyonge Wanyama and Associates Advocates
In addition, several other law firms will each be paid Sh17.4 million, including:
- Hassan Mutembei and Company Advocates
- Sagana Biriq Advocates
- Muchemi and Company Advocates
- Ngeri, Omiti and Bush Advocates LLP
- Kang'ethe Mola and Company Advocates
- Ng'etich, Chiira and Associates Advocates
- Samba and Odeck and Mulama Company Advocates
Finally, five law firms were hired specifically to provide research for the presidential poll petition against Dr. Ruto, and each of these firms will be paid Sh13.92 million.
The firms include Mutai and Oduor Advocates, Meritad Law Africa, ZK Yego and Company Advocates, Sheikh Shariff Advocates, Robson Harris Advocates, and Keli Mwinzi Advocates.
