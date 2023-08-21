The sports category has moved to a new website.


How love brewed in the newsroom turned into a 10-year jail term for Moses Dola

Denis Mwangi

Moses was an investigative journalist, having worked for NMG, Citizen TV & Radio Africa, when one day his life changed forever after a domestic dispute with his wife, a fellow journalist, turned fatal

Moses Dola in his prison outfit
Moses Dola in his prison outfit

Journalist Moses Dola’s life changed for good one morning on May 1, 2011, after a domestic dispute resulted in the death of his wife Wambui Kabiru.

Dola’s wife, also a journalist, died as a result of a fall as he tried to defend himself from her attack.

On October 5, 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years after he was found guilty of murder, which was later reduced to manslaughter.

Moses Dola with his late wife Wambui Kabiru.
Moses Dola with his late wife Wambui Kabiru. Moses Dola with his late wife Wambui Kabiru. Pulse Live Kenya
Today, (August 2023), he serves as a paralegal at Naivasha Medium Security Prison helping inmates get access to justice.

“It is a strange coincidence that as an investigative journalist, many of my stories helped the police catch culprits, so finding myself behind bars was shocking,” he said.

One of his high profile investigative pieces includes an exposé on alleged organ trafficking at KNH morgue during his time at Citizen TV.

In a recent interview, he divulged their love brewed in the newsroom and would later turn into a fatal domestic dispute.

Dola, an investigative journalist, met his wife when he was at Nation Media Group, having previously worked at Citizen TV, Radio Africa Group and Kenya News Agency.

“I had just joined NMG from The Star and we both attended a 4-day team building camp where we spent time together,” he said adding that as the love blossomed they moved in together and were blessed with one child.

Moses Dola during court proceedings
Moses Dola during court proceedings Moses Dola during court proceedings Pulse Live Kenya

He narrated that on the fateful day his wife died, the two quarreled over the volume of the music at home which his wife said was too loud that it woke her up.

“She switched off the music and went back to sleep. I switched it on again but reduced the volume. The argument went on and because I don’t like arguments, I chose to leave. As I was picking up my son, she charged at me with a pair of scissors.

“When I grabbed her we both fell and she landed head-first on the frame of the bed. She sustained a fatal injury on her head,” he said.

After completing his jail term, Dola hopes to return to the newsroom and continue applying his skills as a paralegal.

He is the beneficiary of the Justice Defenders program that trains inmates and prison warders on legal skills to help increase access to justice.

"A high population of those in prison are unable to afford legal representation. The work of Justice Defenders paralegals such as myself is critical in ensuring thousands access justice.

"The free legal services mean hundreds of those in prison can be released and return to society. One day, I too will be free," he said in a past interview.

Dola has also initiated a reconciliation with his in laws who have been living with his son after he was put behind bars.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.



