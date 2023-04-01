The sports category has moved to a new website.

Notorious criminal Humphrey Shilisia handed 310-year jail sentence

Denis Mwangi

In a landmark ruling, the Eldoret court on Friday, March 31 sentenced Humphrey Shilisia to a staggering 310 years imprisonment.

According to a statement from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Humphrey Shilisia was found guilty for four counts of robbery with violence and one count of rape.

"An Eldoret court has sentenced Humphrey Shilisia to 310 years imprisonment for four counts of robbery with violence and one count of rape," the ODPP said.

This decision comes after a long and exhaustive trial that lasted several years.

Judiciary staff at Eldoret Law Court
According to the prosecution team, led by Jamlick Muriithi and assisted by Miriam Sakari and Lorna Anguria, the accused was a notorious criminal who would break into the victims' homes at night, rob them, and use threats of violence or actual violence to intimidate them.

In some cases, he even went as far as raping his victims.

In 2020, Shilisia made headlines after he escaped from Langas Police Station in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.

He was re-arrested two weeks later in Shinyalu, Kakamega county following a tipoff from members of the public.

We managed to re-arrest him in Kakamega county after he made a dramatic escape from Langas police station in Uasin Gishu county two weeks ago,” said Johnstone Ipara, the Uasin Gishu police commander at the time.

Former Uasin Gishu police commander Johnstone Ipara
A police officer attached to Langas police station was arrested on suspicion he helped the suspect to escape.

The sentencing of Shilisia is a significant victory for the victims and their families who have been traumatized by his criminal activities for many years.

