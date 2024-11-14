KCSE, KPSEA pay: How much invigilators, supervisors, centre managers will earn

- KNEC maintained the current payment rates for centre managers, invigilators, and supervisors due to budget constraints
Centre managers, invigilators, and supervisors overseeing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams will be paid the same rates as 2023 for managing national examinations.
However, despite a recent demand from teachers for a pay rise, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has maintained the current payment rates, citing budget constraints.
KNEC confirmed it would cover transport costs, but the responsibility of compensating centre managers, supervisors, and invigilators remains with the schools.
No increase in exam supervision pay
In 2024, 965,501 candidates are expected to sit the KCSE exam, while 1,303,913 candidates will take the KPSEA assessment.
KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere addressed the issue of payment increases on Tuesday, 5 November, stating that the council lacks the budget to accommodate these demands.
“Last year we increased those rates, and that was after almost five years of having the same rates.
"So we, of course, appreciate the work that invigilators and supervisors do, and whenever the budget allows us, we will always be willing and ready to increase those rates.
"For now, we will stick to the rates that we raised last year because the budget will not allow us to increase beyond,” said Njengere.
Teachers demand higher allowances
The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has been vocal in pushing for higher compensation for teachers officiating the KCSE exams.
Payment structure for 2024
With no budget increase, the allowances set for 2024 are as follows:
- KPSEA supervisors: Sh680 per day for three days (Total: Sh2,040)
- KPSEA invigilators: Sh510 per day for three days (Total: Sh1,530)
- KCSE supervisors: Sh680 per day for 16 days (Total: Sh10,880)
- KCSE invigilators: Sh510 per day for 16 days (Total: Sh8,160)
- Centre managers: Sh500 per day for both KPSEA and KCSE exams.
In an effort to curb cheating, supervisors and invigilators will be stationed in centres they have not worked in for the last two years, according to KNEC.
The council hopes this measure will reduce potential conflicts of interest and enhance exam integrity.