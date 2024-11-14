The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KCSE, KPSEA pay: How much invigilators, supervisors, centre managers will earn

Amos Robi

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere addressed the issue of payment increases on Tuesday, 5 November

An invigilator invigilating KCSE exams
An invigilator invigilating KCSE exams
  • KNEC maintained the current payment rates for centre managers, invigilators, and supervisors due to budget constraints
  • Kuppet has been advocating for higher compensation for teachers officiating the KCSE exams
  • KNEC confirmed it will cover transport costs, but schools are responsible for compensating exam managers, supervisors, and invigilators

Recommended articles

Centre managers, invigilators, and supervisors overseeing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams will be paid the same rates as 2023 for managing national examinations.

However, despite a recent demand from teachers for a pay rise, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has maintained the current payment rates, citing budget constraints.

KNEC confirmed it would cover transport costs, but the responsibility of compensating centre managers, supervisors, and invigilators remains with the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, 965,501 candidates are expected to sit the KCSE exam, while 1,303,913 candidates will take the KPSEA assessment.

An invigilator frisking exam candidates
An invigilator frisking exam candidates Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere addressed the issue of payment increases on Tuesday, 5 November, stating that the council lacks the budget to accommodate these demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year we increased those rates, and that was after almost five years of having the same rates.

"So we, of course, appreciate the work that invigilators and supervisors do, and whenever the budget allows us, we will always be willing and ready to increase those rates.

"For now, we will stick to the rates that we raised last year because the budget will not allow us to increase beyond,” said Njengere.

An examination invigilator is assisting a KPSEA candidate
An examination invigilator is assisting a KPSEA candidate Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has been vocal in pushing for higher compensation for teachers officiating the KCSE exams.

With no budget increase, the allowances set for 2024 are as follows:

  • KPSEA supervisors: Sh680 per day for three days (Total: Sh2,040)
  • KPSEA invigilators: Sh510 per day for three days (Total: Sh1,530)
  • KCSE supervisors: Sh680 per day for 16 days (Total: Sh10,880)
  • KCSE invigilators: Sh510 per day for 16 days (Total: Sh8,160)
  • Centre managers: Sh500 per day for both KPSEA and KCSE exams.
ADVERTISEMENT
Learners writing KCSE exams
Learners writing KCSE exams Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

In an effort to curb cheating, supervisors and invigilators will be stationed in centres they have not worked in for the last two years, according to KNEC.

The council hopes this measure will reduce potential conflicts of interest and enhance exam integrity.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

KCSE, KPSEA pay: How much invigilators, supervisors, centre managers will earn

KCSE, KPSEA pay: How much invigilators, supervisors, centre managers will earn

Catholic bishops criticise Ruto's gov't over what they term as lies, SHA crisis

Catholic bishops criticise Ruto's gov't over what they term as lies, SHA crisis

Kenya Met Department warns of possible floods in Nairobi & 18 other counties

Kenya Met Department warns of possible floods in Nairobi & 18 other counties

10 dead after tanker hit 2 matatus along Kisumu-Kakamega Road

10 dead after tanker hit 2 matatus along Kisumu-Kakamega Road

How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 million

How Kamala raised $1 billion and still lost to Trump who raised $388 million

Speaker Wetangula elected for role in East African Community

Speaker Wetangula elected for role in East African Community

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman resigns

Murang'a MCA dies after online uproar regarding medical fundraiser

Murang'a MCA dies after online uproar regarding medical fundraiser

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes