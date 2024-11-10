KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Police in Nakuru have launched a manhunt for a student who went into hiding shortly after stabbing his classmate to death at Shiners Boys High School.
The suspect who has since gone into hiding was among four candidates who had been suspended but were allowed back to the institution to sit his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)
The incident happened on Saturday night and was preceded by four students reportedly disagreeing over personal items, leading to a fight that claimed the life of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate.
Gilgil sub-county police commander Winstone Mwakio confirmed the incident that happened at around 8PM on Saturday.
Suspension and return to write exams
According to the police boss, the suspect had initially been suspended from the institution alongside three others but was allowed back to write their final exams.
"The four had been suspended for indiscipline cases," Mwakio confirmed.
Upon reporting back, the students who had been suspended found their personal items had been destroyed and confronted the victim who they believed was responsible, leading to the tragic incident.The victim was rushed to Nakuru Referral hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival with the body moved to the morgue within the same facility.
Suspect flees into hiding with murder weapon
The main suspect fled away with the weapon used to commit the crime, prompting a manhunt.
His three accomplices have since been identified and are in police custody.
The police boss decried the level of indiscipline in the institution and wondered how the knife used in the incident found its way into the school.
"We can't tell how they acquired the knife but the students there are notorious," Mwakio added.
Investigations have been launched into the incident with police taking in key persons of interest and pursuing the main suspect.