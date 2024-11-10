The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Charles Ouma

The suspect who has since gone into hiding was among four candidates who had been suspended but were allowed back to the institution to sit his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding
The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding

Police in Nakuru have launched a manhunt for a student who went into hiding shortly after stabbing his classmate to death at Shiners Boys High School.

Recommended articles

The incident happened on Saturday night and was preceded by four students reportedly disagreeing over personal items, leading to a fight that claimed the life of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate.

Gilgil sub-county police commander Winstone Mwakio confirmed the incident that happened at around 8PM on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of Education CS Julius Migos, November 6, 2024
File image of Education CS Julius Migos, November 6, 2024 File image of Education CS Julius Migos, November 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the police boss, the suspect had initially been suspended from the institution alongside three others but was allowed back to write their final exams.

"The four had been suspended for indiscipline cases," Mwakio confirmed.

Upon reporting back, the students who had been suspended found their personal items had been destroyed and confronted the victim who they believed was responsible, leading to the tragic incident.The victim was rushed to Nakuru Referral hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival with the body moved to the morgue within the same facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main suspect fled away with the weapon used to commit the crime, prompting a manhunt.

READ: Sh980 million scholarships awarded to 22 vulnerable 2023 KCSE top students

His three accomplices have since been identified and are in police custody.

The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding
The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The police boss decried the level of indiscipline in the institution and wondered how the knife used in the incident found its way into the school.

"We can't tell how they acquired the knife but the students there are notorious," Mwakio added.

Investigations have been launched into the incident with police taking in key persons of interest and pursuing the main suspect.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

Kasmuel McOure reveals his next assignment after officially joining ODM party

Highlights of Ruto's speech during Ol Pejeta Conservancy's 20th anniversary

Highlights of Ruto's speech during Ol Pejeta Conservancy's 20th anniversary

Nairobi family seeks help in tracing kin who went missing on 1st day at work

Nairobi family seeks help in tracing kin who went missing on 1st day at work

Millicent Omanga lands top govt job days after rejecting Ruto's appointment

Millicent Omanga lands top govt job days after rejecting Ruto's appointment

DP Kindiki gives update after 1st international assignment as Ruto's deputy

DP Kindiki gives update after 1st international assignment as Ruto's deputy

Oscar Sudi to release report exposing govt officials behind rigged tenders

Oscar Sudi to release report exposing govt officials behind rigged tenders

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Mugaa during the launch of the Water Resources Authority’s 5th Generation Strategic Plan (2023-2027) in Nairobi.

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]