How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

President Ruto said that he was delighted to return to the school, where he graduated from in 1982 when he did his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) and met former classmates and stakeholders.

The head of state also reunited with his former teachers including Mr Ouma, whom Ruto described as very tough.

“Kwanza wewe Ouma ulituumiza sana, ulituchapa ayaya. Huyo mwalimu huyo…ata nimeskia Bwana Nyutu (Chairperson of the Senate Education Committee) atampatia kitu kwa sababu ya kutunyorosha,” Ruto quipped.

President Ruto said he had taken it upon himself to revamp the school with the help of other donors and well wishers such as Safaricom Foundation and M-PESA .

Recalling his primary school days, he praised the school’s chairman for being the first person from the school to be admitted to university.

He said that to help foster education in the area, he would build nine new classrooms in the new Kamagut Junior School.

President Ruto also announced that he would build a secondary school with 12 classrooms and change the existing Kamagut Primary School infrastructure to reflect modern times.

“The current generation should get better facilities than the ones we had,” President Ruto affirmed.

He reiterated his commitment to improving the quality of education in Kenya by allocating resources for the hiring of more teachers and releasing funds for school capitation and bursaries.

President Ruto also promised Sh15 million for the construction of neighbouring schools to help boost education standards in the area.

