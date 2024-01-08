The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto reunites with teachers & former classmates at Kamagut Primary School

President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago
President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago

President William Ruto visited his former school, Kamagut Primary School in Uasin Gishu County, on January, 8.

Recommended articles

President Ruto said that he was delighted to return to the school, where he graduated from in 1982 when he did his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) and met former classmates and stakeholders.

The head of state also reunited with his former teachers including Mr Ouma, whom Ruto described as very tough.

“Kwanza wewe Ouma ulituumiza sana, ulituchapa ayaya. Huyo mwalimu huyo…ata nimeskia Bwana Nyutu (Chairperson of the Senate Education Committee) atampatia kitu kwa sababu ya kutunyorosha,” Ruto quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Kamagut Primary School, Uasin Gishu county
President William Ruto and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Kamagut Primary School, Uasin Gishu county President William Ruto and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Kamagut Primary School, Uasin Gishu county Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto said he had taken it upon himself to revamp the school with the help of other donors and well wishers such as Safaricom Foundation and M-PESA .

Recalling his primary school days, he praised the school’s chairman for being the first person from the school to be admitted to university.

READ: Contents of Ruto's personal letter from 1984 unearthed [Details]

He said that to help foster education in the area, he would build nine new classrooms in the new Kamagut Junior School.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago
President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto also announced that he would build a secondary school with 12 classrooms and change the existing Kamagut Primary School infrastructure to reflect modern times.

“The current generation should get better facilities than the ones we had,” President Ruto affirmed.

He reiterated his commitment to improving the quality of education in Kenya by allocating resources for the hiring of more teachers and releasing funds for school capitation and bursaries.

READ: Peter Ndegwa transforms little-known primary school he graduated from 40 years ago

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto also promised Sh15 million for the construction of neighbouring schools to help boost education standards in the area.

President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago
President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago President William Ruto to transform Kamagut Primary School he graduated from 42 years ago Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School
President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School President William Ruto reunites with teachers & former schoolmates at Kamagut Primary School Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

DCI arrests 2nd suspect in Starlet Wahu's murder as more victims come forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

A screengrab image of John Matara and Starlet Wahu

Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder