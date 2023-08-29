Peter Ndegwa transforms little-known primary sch he graduated from 40 years ago

Ndegwa took a stroll through the halls of nostalgia, reflecting on the transformative partnership with Safaricom Foundation to renovate classrooms and update outdated equipment.

The initiative also included the renovation of washroom and ablution facilities, underscoring the importance of a conducive learning environment for young minds.

Ndegwa expressed his delight at seeing the positive impact of the Foundation's efforts on the school's infrastructure.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa recently paid a visit to Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County Pulse Live Kenya

As he meandered through the familiar pathways of his youth, Ndegwa couldn't help but notice the striking blend of change and familiarity.

The decades that had elapsed since his time at the school had altered the landscape, yet some elements remained timeless.

The classrooms, though older than he remembered, still evoked memories of his formative years.

The fields where he once raced with friends, and the veranda that witnessed youthful escapades, all played a part in crafting the tapestry of his childhood.

Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County Pulse Live Kenya

Ndegwa humorously recounted an incident from his past that had left a lasting mark on him—a scar on his head as a result of an run that ended with an unforeseen collision.

Such anecdotes, he shared, kept the spirit of the school etched in his mind, reminding him of the indelible connections between past and present.

His reminiscences also shed light on the community dynamics that shaped his upbringing. Drawing parallels between then and now, Ndegwa noted the contrast between the self-sufficiency of his youth and the modern lifestyle.

In those days, responsibilities at home were paramount, with children taking active roles in daily tasks such as preparing meals and tending to livestock.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Ndegwa acknowledged his affinity for mathematics, a subject that would eventually propel him toward his professional trajectory.

Despite the suggestions of family members that he become a teacher, Ndegwa followed his own aspirations, setting his sights on a different path.

Amidst the anecdotes and memories, Ndegwa emphasized the pivotal role the school played in nurturing students beyond academics.

The guidance he received from his teachers, even at a young age, left an enduring impact on his character.