Peter Ndegwa transforms little-known primary sch he graduated from 40 years ago

Denis Mwangi

Peter Ndegwa also narrated a story of why the scar on his head with always remind him of the school

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa renovates his alma mater Ngaindeithia Primary School
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa renovates his alma mater Ngaindeithia Primary School

In a heartwarming journey reminiscent of his early days, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa recently paid a visit to Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County, the very institution that laid the foundation for his journey to success.

Ndegwa took a stroll through the halls of nostalgia, reflecting on the transformative partnership with Safaricom Foundation to renovate classrooms and update outdated equipment.

The initiative also included the renovation of washroom and ablution facilities, underscoring the importance of a conducive learning environment for young minds.

Ndegwa expressed his delight at seeing the positive impact of the Foundation's efforts on the school's infrastructure.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa recently paid a visit to Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa recently paid a visit to Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County

As he meandered through the familiar pathways of his youth, Ndegwa couldn't help but notice the striking blend of change and familiarity.

The decades that had elapsed since his time at the school had altered the landscape, yet some elements remained timeless.

The classrooms, though older than he remembered, still evoked memories of his formative years.

The fields where he once raced with friends, and the veranda that witnessed youthful escapades, all played a part in crafting the tapestry of his childhood.

Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County
Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County

Ndegwa humorously recounted an incident from his past that had left a lasting mark on him—a scar on his head as a result of an run that ended with an unforeseen collision.

Such anecdotes, he shared, kept the spirit of the school etched in his mind, reminding him of the indelible connections between past and present.

His reminiscences also shed light on the community dynamics that shaped his upbringing. Drawing parallels between then and now, Ndegwa noted the contrast between the self-sufficiency of his youth and the modern lifestyle.

Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County
Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County
Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County
Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County

In those days, responsibilities at home were paramount, with children taking active roles in daily tasks such as preparing meals and tending to livestock.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Ndegwa acknowledged his affinity for mathematics, a subject that would eventually propel him toward his professional trajectory.

Despite the suggestions of family members that he become a teacher, Ndegwa followed his own aspirations, setting his sights on a different path.

Amidst the anecdotes and memories, Ndegwa emphasized the pivotal role the school played in nurturing students beyond academics.

Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County
Ngaindeithia Primary School in Nyandarua County

The guidance he received from his teachers, even at a young age, left an enduring impact on his character.

Their advice to remain authentic and connected to his roots resonates with him to this day, serving as a touchstone for humility in the face of success.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

