The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

Denis Mwangi

There is growing concern about the pitfalls that often plague government projects, such as budget overruns and delays.

President William Ruto during the commissioning of the Sh27 Billion Mavoko Water Supply Project in Machakos County on April 14, 2023
President William Ruto during the commissioning of the Sh27 Billion Mavoko Water Supply Project in Machakos County on April 14, 2023

President William Ruto's ambitious infrastructure plan worth Sh1.3 trillion (approximately USD 11.6 billion) is aimed at enhancing road infrastructure and driving economic development.

Recommended articles

Speaking during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, President Ruto said that Africa presents an attractive and expansive market for investors seeking new business opportunities.

However, he noted that the lack of efficient transport systems continues to impede investments.

This has made it costly to do business, thereby reducing the continent’s competitiveness,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023
President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023 President William Ruto during the African Private Sector Dialogue on the AfCFTA in Nairobi on Monday, May 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

With the implementation of President Ruto's economic transformation agenda underway, there is growing concern about pitfalls that often plague government projects, such as budget overruns and delays.

By addressing these challenges head-on, Ruto could play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the ambitious plan.

With the allocation of Sh1.3 trillion to road projects in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, President Ruto's infrastructure plan aligns with the objectives of AfCFTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This significant investment aims to enhance road infrastructure and promote economic development in Kenya, addressing the need for improved transportation systems and supporting sustainable growth.

READ: Africa's infrastructure investment rebounds amidst challenges

To ensure the success of Ruto's infrastructure plan and avoid the pitfalls of budget overruns and time delays, there is a pressing need for competent project management.

According to Project Management Institute (PMI) Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa George Asamani, there is a pressing need for competent and qualified project managers to deliver projects to a high standard, as efficiently and effectively as possible.

President William Ruto during the launch of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai on April 28, 2023
President William Ruto during the launch of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai on April 28, 2023 President William Ruto during the launch of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai on April 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"It is abundantly clear that AfCFTA is the cart, and infrastructure will be the horse that pulls it forward. Megaprojects will be crucial to the future of AfCFTA, but the problem is that these projects often go off the rails, either regarding budget or time—or both.

"For AfCFTA to succeed, Africa must engineer a skilling revolution. Never have the stakes been so high to ensure the timely execution of projects," he said.

AfCFTA, the world's largest free trade area agreement, has the potential to revolutionize trade and economic integration within Africa.

Once fully implemented, it is expected to create a trade zone encompassing 55 member states, with a combined gross domestic product of approximately $3.4 trillion USD (Sh470 trillion).

President William Ruto launches of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai on April 28, 2023
President William Ruto launches of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai on April 28, 2023 President William Ruto launches of the construction of a 65-Kilometre road network in Ongata Rongai on April 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

AfCFTA aims to eliminate trade barriers, harmonize trade rules, and foster synergies among African nations, with the goal of boosting intra-African trade.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million