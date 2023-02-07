ADVERTISEMENT
How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

Denis Mwangi

The Government Spokesperson is entitled to allowances totalling Sh400,000

A collage of former Government Spokespersons Cyrus Oguna & Eric Kiraithe
The Public Service Commission has advertised a vacancy in the Office of the Government Spokesperson.

According to the notice shared by PSC, the commission is seeking applications from interested Kenyans who stand a chance of serving the nation and taking home a lucrative salary of between Sh292,765 to Sh 576,120 per month.

The position was formerly held by Col.(Rtd) Cyrus Oguna who is now the chief of staff in Siaya County.

Other past holders of the office include Eric Kiraithe, Alfred Mutua, Muthui Kariuki.

A collage of former Government Spokespersons Alfred Mutua & Muthui Kariuki
The role also has other perks such as a house allowance, entertainment allowance, extraneous allowance and domestic servants allowance of Sh100,000 each, totalling Sh400,000.

The successful candidate shall have an office domiciled at the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy under the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

According to the requirements, a candidate for appointment as the Government Spokesperson should be a Citizen of Kenya, have served as a media or communication practitioner for at least 15 years, with a minimum of 3 years in a Director-level position.

READ: Hussein Mohamed gets fully fledged office

The candidate must also have a bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Journalism, Communications, Media Studies, Social Sciences, or a related field from a recognized Kenyan university. A master's degree in a related field will be an added advantage.

Kenyans interested to apply should also have excellent communication skills and a deep understanding of the national development goals, policies, and objectives.

They should be fluent in English and Kiswahili and be a member of a relevant professional body, if applicable.

Applicants should also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Kenyan Constitution and demonstrate their ability to think strategically.

Their main duties are to communicate government policies, programs, and initiatives to the public through media channels, represent the government in a positive and professional manner, and provide timely and accurate information.

PSC advertises Government Spokesperson job in a notice
They will also create partnerships with media and community organizations, publicize government programs, respond to inquiries from journalists, draft official statements, represent the government at public events, monitor news coverage, collaborate with other government agencies, and advise decision-makers on public relations and media strategies.

To apply for this position, interested individuals must submit their application online through the Public Service Commission website or the jobs portal by February 27.

