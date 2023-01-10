ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Hussein Mohamed gets more powers after Ruto's reorganisation of government

Denis Mwangi

Some former State House communication staff who were let go by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta have also returned to the government in this reorganization.

President William Ruto accompanied by his aides in US during a past trip
President William Ruto accompanied by his aides in US during a past trip

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has benefited from President William Ruto's reorganization of his government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ruto's Executive Order No.1 of 2023 established the Office of the State House Spokesperson as a separate executive office under the Office of the President.

President William Ruto accompanied by his aides in US during a past trip
President William Ruto accompanied by his aides in US during a past trip Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, Mohamed had been appointed to the Presidential Communication Service, headed by David Mugonyi.

A source indicated that the Executive Order aims to streamline communication and reduce bureaucracy in the high office by creating clearer reporting lines.

READ: Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Mohamed, a former broadcast journalist and President Ruto's campaign head, will now serve as the accounting officer for the office and lead a team of communicators, researchers, and think tanks as he works to promote the President's agenda and interface with other branches of government.

Some former State House communication staff who were let go by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta have also returned to the government in this reorganization.

New appointees include David Nzioka as the State House Digital and Innovations Secretary, Munyori Buku as the Public Communications Secretary, and Eric Ngeno as the Messaging Secretary and Speechwriter for the Presidential Communication Service.

James Kinyua will be the Branding and Events Secretary, and Wanjohi Githae will serve as the Public Communications Director and Chief Editor.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Hussein Mohamed gets more powers after Ruto's reorganisation of government

Hussein Mohamed gets more powers after Ruto's reorganisation of government

Story of Kisumu sub-chief in viral dancing video

Story of Kisumu sub-chief in viral dancing video

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students

Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death