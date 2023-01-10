Hussein Mohamed gets more powers after Ruto's reorganisation of government

Ruto's Executive Order No.1 of 2023 established the Office of the State House Spokesperson as a separate executive office under the Office of the President.

Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, Mohamed had been appointed to the Presidential Communication Service, headed by David Mugonyi.

A source indicated that the Executive Order aims to streamline communication and reduce bureaucracy in the high office by creating clearer reporting lines.

Mohamed, a former broadcast journalist and President Ruto's campaign head, will now serve as the accounting officer for the office and lead a team of communicators, researchers, and think tanks as he works to promote the President's agenda and interface with other branches of government.

Some former State House communication staff who were let go by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta have also returned to the government in this reorganization.

New appointees include David Nzioka as the State House Digital and Innovations Secretary, Munyori Buku as the Public Communications Secretary, and Eric Ngeno as the Messaging Secretary and Speechwriter for the Presidential Communication Service.