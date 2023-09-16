The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women

Fabian Simiyu

Discover how to check if you've been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women positions.

KDF Troops
The Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) recently released a statement on September 15, revealing crucial details about interview dates and locations for their shortlisted Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women candidates.

"The KDF is pleased to announce to the public the shortlisting of prospective Specialist Officer Cadet and Tradesmen and women. The shortlist will also be published on Sunday 17 Sep 23 in the local dailies," KDF tweeted.

The following candidates have been selected for interviews:

  1. Tradesmen/women are to report to Embakasi Garrison – Nairobi, on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 0800 hrs (8.00 am).
  2. Specialist Officer candidates are to report to KMA – Lanet, Nakuru on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 0800 hrs (8.00 am).
Ongoing KDF recruitment [Image: Kenya Defence Forces]
Ongoing KDF recruitment [Image: Kenya Defence Forces] Pulse Live Kenya

The specialist officer positions that were advertised encompassed various departments, such as Engineering, Environmental Science, Communication, and Hospitality, among others.

According to KDF statement, candidates are required to bring their original National Identity (ID) Card, along with four copies of their academic and professional certificates, curriculum vitae, and any additional testimonials.

Accommodation and meals will be provided throughout the interview period.

For those who are unsuccessful, road travel expenses will be reimbursed following KDF regulations, and it is advisable for candidates to pack warm clothing.

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive
Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive Pulse Live Kenya

Shortlisted candidates are strongly cautioned against attempting to influence the interview process, as the interviews will be conducted with the utmost fairness and impartiality.

Applicants from Kenya who wish to confirm their shortlisting status can do so by visiting the Ministry of Defence's official website and downloading the list of successful candidates.

Additionally, they can access the link to the shortlisted candidates' list through verified social media accounts associated with the KDF.

Fabian Simiyu

ADVERTISEMENT

