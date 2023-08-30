The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 suspects detained for seeking bribes during KDF recruitment process

Fabian Simiyu

Two individuals apprehended for attempting to solicit bribes during the KDF recruitment process

Ongoing KDF recruitment [Image: Kenya Defence Forces]
Ongoing KDF recruitment [Image: Kenya Defence Forces]

In a significant development, Malindi authorities have apprehended two individuals caught in the act of soliciting bribes amidst the ongoing nationwide Kenya Defence Force (KDF) recruitment campaign.

Recommended articles

The pair is alleged to have cunningly collected a sum of Sh250,000 from the complainant, deceitfully claiming that they held the power to expedite his enlistment and secure his entry into the military ranks.

Eric Ngumbi, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), affirmed that the suspects underwent the necessary procedures at the EACC Offices in Malindi.

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive
Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

As reported by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the individual who filed the complaint detailed a distressing scenario.

He revealed that he had taken a loan to fulfill the induction fees, following the advice provided by the fraudsters.

Sadly, despite his compliance, he found himself without the anticipated slot, falling victim to their deceitful ploy.

Subsequently, they are to be escorted to Malindi Police Station, where they will remain in custody overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT
A KDF official takes recruits through a drill during tryouts
A KDF official takes recruits through a drill during tryouts ece-auto-gen

On August 28, Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, holding the esteemed position of Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF), took the initiative to inaugurate the highly anticipated 2023 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment campaign.

The ceremony unfolded at the heart of the Defence Headquarters situated in Nairobi.

During the extensive recruitment event held in Mandera, a noticeable gender disparity emerged, as a mere four young women participated in contrast to a more substantial turnout of male candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement provided to the press, Lt Col Paul Njue, the Senior Recruitment Officer, expressed his contentment with the preliminary response, underlining the encouraging nature of the gathered numbers.

Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi
Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Njue additionally pointed out that a notable portion of aspiring participants were deemed ineligible for the process.

This included individuals possessing fraudulent documentation as well as those who failed to meet the required minimum qualifications.

Importantly, he underscored the absence of reported instances of bribery among the recruitment candidates.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 suspects detained for seeking bribes during KDF recruitment process

2 suspects detained for seeking bribes during KDF recruitment process

Scrapping NHIF: What you should know about new system, costs, and benefits

Scrapping NHIF: What you should know about new system, costs, and benefits

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout