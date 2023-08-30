2 suspects detained for seeking bribes during KDF recruitment process

The pair is alleged to have cunningly collected a sum of Sh250,000 from the complainant, deceitfully claiming that they held the power to expedite his enlistment and secure his entry into the military ranks.

Eric Ngumbi, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), affirmed that the suspects underwent the necessary procedures at the EACC Offices in Malindi.

Pulse Live Kenya

As reported by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the individual who filed the complaint detailed a distressing scenario.

He revealed that he had taken a loan to fulfill the induction fees, following the advice provided by the fraudsters.

Sadly, despite his compliance, he found himself without the anticipated slot, falling victim to their deceitful ploy.

Subsequently, they are to be escorted to Malindi Police Station, where they will remain in custody overnight.

ece-auto-gen

On August 28, Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, holding the esteemed position of Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF), took the initiative to inaugurate the highly anticipated 2023 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment campaign.

The ceremony unfolded at the heart of the Defence Headquarters situated in Nairobi.

Counterfeit documents surface at Mandera's KDF recruitment

During the extensive recruitment event held in Mandera, a noticeable gender disparity emerged, as a mere four young women participated in contrast to a more substantial turnout of male candidates.

In a statement provided to the press, Lt Col Paul Njue, the Senior Recruitment Officer, expressed his contentment with the preliminary response, underlining the encouraging nature of the gathered numbers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Njue additionally pointed out that a notable portion of aspiring participants were deemed ineligible for the process.

This included individuals possessing fraudulent documentation as well as those who failed to meet the required minimum qualifications.