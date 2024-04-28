The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

How to join Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team & support its humanitarian work

Charles Ouma

Kenya Red Cross responds to Kenyans who expressed interest in joining its Rescue Team

Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team in action, rescuing Sultan Hamud residents swept away by floods on April 26, 2024. [Courtesy]
With floods wreaking havoc in different parts of the country, Kenya Red Cross which has been leading rescue efforts with various government agencies and organizations has responded to Kenyans interested in joining its rescue team.

Recommended articles

Kenya Red Cross confirmed that vacancies are open for all seeking to join its team as several rescue teams continue to respond to the ongoing floods reported across the country owing to the heavy rains that have left several regions flooded.

“Visit the nearest Kenya Red Cross branch and sign up,” reads a statement by the organization in response to Kenyans who expressed interest in joining the team.

The rescue team is a volunteer position for those willing to share their skills and time to assist those in need and does not come with a monthly remuneration.

“One of the most important traits of a volunteer at the Kenya Red Cross is being selfless and having no desire to gain anything from their actions,” added Kenya Red Cross.

Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu
“We are working to address the challenges posed by flooding which has intensified due to the March-April-May (MAM). This includes ensuring prompt emergency responses, conducting search and rescue missions, distributing shelter kits, and distributing essential supplies.” Reads an excerpt from the Kenya Red Cross website.

Kenya Red Cross is an organization that is trusted by communities, governments and the private sector and all volunteers who wish to support its humanitarian work are required to abide by its code of conduct.

Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team in action
Requirements listed on Kenya Red Cross website for volunteers include:

  • Responsibility to behave in accordance with the Kenya Red Cross Society code of conduct.
  • Must conduct themselves with integrity and honesty and to display a committed and positive attitude while performing their assigned tasks.
  • Must have the Responsibility to participate in any necessary training provided by the society.
  • Respect the rights, beliefs and opinions of beneficiaries.
