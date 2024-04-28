How to join Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team & support its humanitarian work

Kenya Red Cross confirmed that vacancies are open for all seeking to join its team as several rescue teams continue to respond to the ongoing floods reported across the country owing to the heavy rains that have left several regions flooded.

“Visit the nearest Kenya Red Cross branch and sign up,” reads a statement by the organization in response to Kenyans who expressed interest in joining the team.

The rescue team is a volunteer position for those willing to share their skills and time to assist those in need and does not come with a monthly remuneration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the most important traits of a volunteer at the Kenya Red Cross is being selfless and having no desire to gain anything from their actions,” added Kenya Red Cross.

Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

“We are working to address the challenges posed by flooding which has intensified due to the March-April-May (MAM). This includes ensuring prompt emergency responses, conducting search and rescue missions, distributing shelter kits, and distributing essential supplies.” Reads an excerpt from the Kenya Red Cross website.

Key Requirements to join Kenya Red Cross as a volunteer

Kenya Red Cross is an organization that is trusted by communities, governments and the private sector and all volunteers who wish to support its humanitarian work are required to abide by its code of conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Requirements listed on Kenya Red Cross website for volunteers include: