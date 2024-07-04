The sports category has moved to a new website.

Huduma Kenya reveals cause of ID card delays despite increased fee

Amos Robi

Kenyans have raised concerns over the delay in the processing and release of ID cards despite the increased charges

File image of national ID cards at a government office
File image of national ID cards at a government office
  • Huduma Kenya addressed delays in ID issuance despite increased fee to Sh1000
  • Backlog in ID processing leading to delays exacerbated by court cases stopping Maisha card production
  • New Maisha cards will phase out old-generation identity cards over a four-year program

Huduma Kenya has recently addressed the delays in the issuance of identification cards for Kenyans, despite the increased fee to Sh1000.

In a statement on their X (formerly Twitter) page, the service provider explained the underlying issues causing the delays.

The primary reason for the delays is a significant backlog in ID processing. This backlog has been exacerbated by pending court cases aimed at stopping the production of the new Maisha cards.

"We are experiencing a huge backlog that is causing delay in ID production. Due to the court orders stopping Maisha card production, it led to many IDs not being processed, causing further delays," said the statement from Huduma Kenya.

A sample of a Kenyan ID card
A sample of a Kenyan ID card Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Step-by-step guide on how to apply for a birth certificate & how much it costs

In a recent interview on Citizen TV, Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Julius Bitok elaborated on the new ID system, the Maisha Number eco-system, which is designed to streamline identification processes in Kenya.

"We have a new eco-system of IDs called the Maisha Number eco-system, and Maisha Number is a 4-in-1 arrangement where Maisha Number is issued at birth and is the same number you use throughout your life. It's equivalent to the Social Security Number in the U.S.," explained Bitok.

Bitok detailed the four components of the Maisha Number eco-system:

  1. Maisha Number: This is issued at birth and serves as a lifelong identification number.
  2. Maisha Card: A third-generation smart card that meets international standards, replacing the old ID cards.
  3. Maisha Digital ID: A virtual form of the Maisha Card that can be carried on a mobile phone.
  4. Integrated Population Registration System (IPRS): A comprehensive database integrating the Maisha Number data, covering all residents of Kenya.
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Step by step guide to applying for a passport, documents required & cost

Bitok also mentioned that plans are already in motion to phase out the old generation identity cards.

"Those with old IDs will be phased out over time through a four-year program," Bitok noted.

Asked why the new generation IDs have an expiry period, he said, unlike the old ones new IDs have a chip which expires over time.

"The Maisha Card also has an expiry date because it contains a chip that expires over time. This helps us clean our database and meets international requirements. We have already started phasing and rolling them out," he revealed.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023
Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023 Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) in Nairobi on August 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gov't effects new increased charges for IDs, passports & other citizen services

The government also revised charges for the all documents including IDs, passports, birth and death certificates among others.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Huduma Kenya reveals cause of ID card delays despite increased fee

