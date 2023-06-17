The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hussein Mohamed responds after Sudan rejected Ruto as head of IGAD mediation

Charles Ouma

Under the leadership of President William Ruto, the mediation team was tasked with bringing Al-Burhan and his rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to the negotiation table.

President Ruto during his recent visit to Djibouti.
The Sudan crisis has taken a new twist with the government of Kenya issuing a statement hours after one of the parties in the conflict, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed objection to Kenya's chairing of the Sudan mediation initiative.

A statement released by State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed noted that Kenya will continue to play its role in seeking peaceful and sustainable resolutions to conflicts and remains committed to regional and international initiatives.

Mohamed added that Sudan chaired and participated in the summit of Heads of State and government that deliberated and adopted the resolutions.

“The IGAD roadmap for the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of Sudan was formulated by the assembly of Heads of State and government, the highest governing body of the regional organization.

“Kenya, like any other IGAD member state, is obligated to adhere to these resolutions. It is noteworthy that Sudan chaired the summit of Heads of State and government that deliberated and adopted these resolutions.” Read part of the statement.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Under the leadership of President William Ruto, the "Troika on Sudan" was tasked with bringing Al-Burhan and his rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to the negotiation table.

IGAD member states met in Djibouti on June 12, 2023 with Kenya elected as Chair of in IGAD’s initiative to resolve the crisis.

The Sudan crisis took a new twist with reports emerging that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan prefers the mediation be led by South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, rejecting President William Ruto's chairmanship earlier in the week.

The general alleged that Kenya is not a neutral party, accusing it of harboring leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who are also embroiled in the conflict.

Sudan was thrown into turmoil on April 15 2023 after a power struggle erupted, pitting Sudan Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the country’s paramilitary RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

