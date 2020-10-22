Deputy President William Ruto has defended his Wheelbarrow Project stating that he is not a mad man, and he is fully aware of what he is doing.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Huruma ward MCA Peter Kiiru Chomba in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said that the wheelbarrows and Mikokoteni’s he has been giving out mean life and death to some people.

“Mimi si Wazimu, am the Deputy President of Kenya and I am not a mad man, na mimi sio Mlevi, na mimi sio mjinga I know what I am saying there is an issue we must sort out

"So wachana na matusi, wacha hasira kuna watu wengi wako na hasira, ooh mbona Ruto anazungumzia Wheelbarrow…my friend wacheni hasira let us talk. Hii Wheelbarrow hii ambayo inaleta shida hii Kenya na hii mkokoteni, what is the problem? It tells you there is a huge majority of Kenya where a wheelbarrow means life and death, it means if they have a square meal or not. Hii wheelbarrow conversation hii, unakuta viongozi wengi wanasema hii wheelbarrow ni kitu kidogo na mambo ya Ujinga, lakini unakuta mkenya mwengine hiyo wheelbarrow ni chombo chake cha kubadilisha maisha yake. So it tells you there is a problem, how come in the same country a wheelbarrow means two different things to two different people in the same Nation,” said DP Ruto.

The BBI Dialogue

Ruto went on to say that there is need for a national dialogue over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, ensure that issues affecting the common Mwananchi are taken care of.

“Tunataka Mjadala ambao utajumuisha wakenya wote. Na hiyo Mjadala isiwe ya viongozi na vile watanufaika, iwe ni mjadala ya kila mwananchi mdogo awe na sehemu ya vile itamfaidi…

This conversation, this constitutional consensus that we are trying to build as a nation, must be devoid of the Reggae bravado, that is divisive and has the potential to create winners and losers, has the potential to create Us versus Them. If we are genuine about having a national constitutional consensus, we must start with this discussion. It must be devoid of bravado, must be devoid of division…

While we are looking for exclusivity amongst the leaders, we must equally look out for the millions who have been excluded because of their economic and social status,” added DP Ruto.

Ruto made the remarks hours after the BBI Report was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kisii.

