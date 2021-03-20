Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has weighed in on the 2022 succession politics saying he can foresee a noisy and messy situation with predictable casualties.

The Legislator went on to warn that “Kutangulia sio Kufika” in reference to people who have been busy campaigning ahead of the 2022 General election.

An optimistic Wetangula said that following that outcome in Kabuchai, Matungu and Machakos by-elections, their Sacred Alliance is ready to battle with the big boys.

“The unfolding political scenarios in Kenya are a precursor to a very interesting 2022. I can foresee a noisy and messy situation with predictable casualties. Watch the space. Kutangulia sio kufika!”

“Kabuchai (Majimbo Kalasinga), Matungu( Peter Oscar Nabulindo), Machakos(Agnes Kavindu Muthama). The Sacred Alliance has hit the ground running. The gate keepers have spoken loud and clear” said Wetangula in a number of tweets.

Super Alliance

Just the other day, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and KANU’s Gideon Moi hinted that they will form an alliance ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The four, said that their political union will provide the best bet at forming the next government come 2022.

Mudavadi, on his part, said: “Mtuone hivi, tutashikana vile tumesimama. Tutabadilisha maisha ya Wakenya kwa njia ya manufaa.”

This impending alliance could offer a third political alternative to Kenyans, with Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga also said to be interested in succeeding President Kenyatta.

