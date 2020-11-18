Deputy President William Ruto has said that he loves Kenya enough, not to be part of any ‘war’ when there is a possibility of having a win-win agreement, on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

The DP was responding to a report by the Standard which said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are just about to take the BBI numbers war to him.

In his tweet, Mr. Ruto insisted that it is unnecessary to have a contested referendum that will lead to a lose-lose outcome, adding that it's possible for them to have a non-contested referendum.

“I LOVE this country enough NEVER to be part of any 'war.' Not when there is a real possibility for a WIN-WIN CONSENSUS beckoning. An 'US vs THEM, 'YES/NO' contest that will lead to LOSE-LOSE outcome is UNNECESSARY & UNWARRANTED. A NON-CONTESTED referendum is possible. INAWEZEKANA,” tweeted Deputy President William Ruto.

The report by Standard Newspaper said that pro-BBI leaders (Uhuru and Odinga) have kicked off the referendum protocol with a 5 million signatures collection set to begin on Thursday.

The daily said that the move was in a bid to start another wave of a supremacy battle with the DP.

This comes even as William Ruto has maintained his stance on having a non-contested referendum, as he calls for some changes on the BBI report.