President Uhuru Kenyatta has insisted that the only promise he made was between him, and the people of Kenya, with whom he has a covenant.

Speaking at the Sagana State Lodge on Saturday where he met with over 7000 delegates, President Kenyatta said that the promise he made to Kenyans is what he is implementing.

The president called out those claiming that he made a promise to them, as he questioned why they are not allowing him to continue delivering on his promise to Kenyans.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can't allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” said President Kenyatta.

He went on to clarify that he does not hold anything against anyone, adding that it is only God who decides who becomes president.

“I have no quarrel with anyone. It's God who decides, through his people and their votes who will become president,” added the Head of State.

His remarks were a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who have been insisting that during their campaigns Uhuru promised to support the DP to become president after completing his second term.

The DP has been keen to succeed the President and has been on the campaign trail since re-election in 2017.