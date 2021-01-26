Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that he greatly sympathizes with the people who are being sent to sell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum in the Mount Kenya region.

Kuria said that the ground is hostile and such leaders are only setting themselves up for political self-destruction.

He noted that Murang’a Deputy Governor Maina Kamau met resistance as he tried to sell the BBI agenda to the people in a coffee public participation meeting by Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Moses Kuria said that doing nothing is not an option and it's time the leaders have a sit-down and find a solution because the current attitude will only yield more resistance from the people.

“On matters BBI, there is no alternative to dialogue and consensus building. There has to be humility and a spirit of give and take. Do Nothing is not an option. Business As Usual attitude will yield even more resistance. I sympathize with those being sent to sell BBI on the ground with the current hostile environment. They are being set up for political self destruction like what my very good friend Muranga Deputy Governor Maina Kamau encountered in Kandara today during CS Peter Munya’s public participation meeting on the Coffee Bill. Jameni tukae chini tuongee na tuache kiburi na kizungu mingi,” said the Gatundu South legislator.

Moses Kuria has been a big critic of the BBI process and some of the recommendations set therein, except for a few.